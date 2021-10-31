Search

31/10/2021

Limerick GAA stories recounted in new a book about Semple Stadium in Thurles

New book

Mick Mackey leading Limerick in a pre-match parade at Thurles Sportsfield in the mid-1930s

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE is plenty for Limerick GAA followers in a new book that has hit the book shelves - Semple Stadium: Field of Legends.

The new publication from O'Brien Press is written by Liam Ó Donnchú.

From the foundation of the GAA at Hayes’s Hotel in 1884 to the present day, Thurles has been the beating heart of Gaelic games, particularly hurling. Generations have travelled to the Tipperary town on big match days to enjoy the atmosphere around Liberty Square and the spectacle of their heroes playing on Semple Stadium’s immaculate pitch.

"Semple Stadium holds a fascination for so many people. Even on weekdays, when no game is on, I have occasionally met people who happened to be in Thurles and wouldn’t pass without going in. They stand and gaze in silence at the vacant arena, but for them it’s not empty. They are recalling the days their parents or neighbours first brought them here, the halcyon days of the epic battles, the legendary players. For them, the stadium has preserved their youth and vigour, and they have not grown old," said Liam O'Donnchú.

The new book leads the reader through the history of the GAA in Thurles and the development of the stadium. He describes the epic sporting moments that have taken place on this hallowed turf: the Great Bicycle Finals of 1944, including Christy Ring’s wonder goal; the centenary All-Ireland hurling final in 1984; Maurice Fitzgerald’s unforgettable point in 2001. He takes us behind the scenes at the iconic Féile concerts.

The author also pays tribute to the players, managers, staff, locals and the wider GAA community who ensure that Tom Semple’s field remains front and centre in the story of Gaelic sport. 

Author Liam Ó Donnchú is a native of Tipperary. Having spent over four decades as a primary school teacher, Liam, now retired, is director of Lár na Páirce, the museum of Gaelic Games in Thurles, and was for many years PRO of Semple Stadium. He is a former player, secretary and chairman of Thurles Sarsfields GAA club and at present its vice-president. 

