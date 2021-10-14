Search

14/10/2021

Line-up confirmed for the knockout stages of the Limerick Ladies Football championship

Groody Gaels pictured before their 3Dental Limerick Junior A Championship tie

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE line-up is complete for the knockout stages of the senior and intermediate Limerick Ladies Football Championships.

The final group games took place last weekend in both grades, but there are further group games before the knockout stages of the junior championships.

In the 3Dental senior championship, Monagea and Ballylanders have moved directly into the semi finals as the two group winners.

In the quarter finals champions St Ailbes will play St Brigids and Feohanagh-Castlemahon will play Old Mill.

In the semi finals; Ballylanders await Old Mill or  Feohanagh-Castlemahon and Monagea will play either St Ailbes or  St Brigids.

In the 3Dental intermediate championship, Dromcollogher-Broadford and Mungret St Pauls finished as group winners and move into the semi finals.

The quarter final line-up is Oola v Fr Caseys and Murroe-Boher v Knockainey.

In the semi finals; Mungret St Paulls will play Fr Caseys or  Oola and Dromcollogher-Broadford await either Murroe-Boher or Knockainey.

In the Junior A championship Galtee Gaels remain unbeaten with three wins and have secured their place in the next round. Adare and Athea also have wins to their name.

In the Junior B championship, Croom and St Senans put themselves into contention with weekend wins in Group One. In Group Two weekend winners St Ailbes and Dromcollogher-Broadford are the teams to catch.

The senior and intermediate quarter finals and the next round of junior group games will take place on October 23-24.

Weekend results

Senior 
Monagea 3-10 St Brigids 0-4; Ballylanders 6-8 Old Mill 0-8.

Intermediate 
Dromcollogher-Broadford 4-9 Knockainey 1-5; Murroe-Boher 2-18 Fr Caseys 1-5.

Junior A
Athea 3-8 Groody Gaels 1-8; Galtee Gaels 7-13 Ahane 8-6.

Junior B
Gerald Griffins 2-5 St Senans 8-10; Monagea B 2-2 Croom 1-7; Ballylanders B 0-8 St Ailbes B 4-12; Pallasgreen 2-3 Dromcollogher-Broadford B 3-6.

