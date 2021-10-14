Search

14/10/2021

Rising soccer star Eve O'Sullivan vows to return stronger after cruciate ligament injury

Rising soccer star Eve O'Sullivan vows to return strong after cruciate ligament injury

Eve O'Sullivan on duty for the Republic of Ireland U19 side against Portugal in September

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

RISING Limerick soccer star Eve O'Sullivan has vowed to come back stronger after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

The teenage Treaty Utd player has attended Dublin's Sports Injury Clinic for a consultation ahead of her operation next month and she is already preparing for her return to action and the months of rehab ahead.

The Pallaskenry 18 year old has had a remarkable couple of months.

"Last season I captained Treaty Utd U17 team and made my debut for the senior team after playing with Limerick FC U17 team for two years. My main goal was always to cap for Ireland and I got the chance to do that this Summer against Northern Ireland - it was an amazing experience being in camp and I really enjoyed it," said the promising defender.

From U8s with Pallaskenry and then further underage teams in Kilcornan and AK United, O'Sullivan then joined up with Limerick FC and this season Treaty Utd in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League.

"I was always determined to get a cap ever since I started playing soccer. I had a successful season this year. I was a regular starter at Treaty and I made a Team of the Week and got a Star Player so I am happy with my progress," outlined the Salesian College, Pallaskenry Leaving Certificate student.

After her debut against Northern Ireland, O'Sullivan was again called up to the Republic of Ireland U19 side last month.

"I was selected for the trip to Portugal in September and I was delighted to be going away and I got to play against Portugal which was an amazing experience too," she recalled.

Back from international duty, O'Sullivan was lining out for Treaty Utd on her 18th birthday when she tore her ACL and MCL when playing against Galway.

"It was very difficult to accept at first but I know now that it will only make me better than I was before and I’ll be back stronger than ever," vowed O'Sullivan.

"I hope to get to America next summer for college and soccer, so my main focus now is to be fully fit for that. I am determined to be back during the Summer and I hope to have a successful career ahead," said O'Sullivan.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media