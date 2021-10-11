Search

11/10/2021

Munster Rugby hit with huge blow as RG Snyman suffers second serious knee injury

Munster Rugby hit with huge blow as RG Snyman suffers second serious knee injury

Munster Rugby second row RG Snyman

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby confirmed this Monday that RG Snyman sustained a re-rupture of his cruciate ligament in Sunday’s United Rugby Championship win against Scarlets.

The 26-year-old lock featured off the bench in Parc y Scarlets and nine minutes later was forced off after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The World Cup-winning Springbok will meet with the specialist next to discuss surgery and management.

Commenting on the injury blow, Head Coach Johann van Graan said: “We are all hugely disappointed for RG.

“After doing everything that was asked of him and working so hard to get back into great shape everyone feels for him right now.

“While this is a setback, we know RG is young and resilient given everything he has gone through in the last year so there is a strong sense of perspective here.

“We have seen what other world class players have done in this position before and they have come back to reach the successful heights of their careers and I would expect no different for someone of RG’s class and standing.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media