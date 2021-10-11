Search

11/10/2021

Limerick GAA confirm weekend schedule of 12 club hurling and football championship fixtures

Limerick GAA confirm weekend schedule of 12 club hurling and football championship fixtures

Effin's Clive Dotherty is challenged by David Clancy of Granagh-Ballingarry during last weekend's Limerick IHC semi final. PIC: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE is a schedule of 12 Limerick GAA club championship fixtures for next weekend.

The games are spread across Saturday and Sunday October 16-17 with the majority of games at intermediate and junior level.

In the senior grade, there is a promotion play-off in the hurling championship between South Liberties and Adare.

The winner will move into Section A for 2022 along with Patrickswell, Kilmallock, Na Piarsaigh, Doon and Ahane, while the losing side will remain in Section B along with Ballybrown, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Garryspillane, Blackrock and the Premier IHC winner; Mungret or Cappamore.

There is also a senior football relegation play-off with Na Piarsaigh and Galbally meeting to determine who drops to the intermediate ranks next season.

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Section B Promotion Final

South Liberties v Adare on Saturday October 16 in Kilmallock at 4pm

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Relegation Final

Na Piarsaigh v Galbally on Saturday October 16 in Caherconlish at 3pm

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC semi finals

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v St Senans on Saturday October 16 in Askeaton at 4pm 

Gerald Griffins v Rathkeale on Saturday October 16 in Newcastle West at 4pm

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Relegation Final

Monaleen v Crecora-Manister on Saturday October 16 in Claughaun at 4.30pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC quarter finals

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Killeedy on Saturday October 16 in Kilfinane at 3.30pm 

Mungret v St Patricks on Saturday October 16 in Clarina at 3.30pm 

Doon v St Kierans on Sunday October 17 in Kilmallock at 12noon

Caherline v Ballybrown on Sunday October 17 in Kilbreedy at 12noon

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC semi finals

Croom v Fr Caseys on Saturday October 16 in Mick Neville Park at 4pm

Newcastle West v Mountcollins on Sunday October 17 in Dromcollogher at 12noon

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC semi final

Banogue v Feenagh-Kilmeedy on Sunday October 17 in Ballingarry at 3pm

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media