Limerick GAA confirm weekend schedule of 12 club hurling and football championship fixtures

Effin's Clive Dotherty is challenged by David Clancy of Granagh-Ballingarry during last weekend's Limerick IHC semi final. PIC: Keith Wiseman
THERE is a schedule of 12 Limerick GAA club championship fixtures for next weekend.
The games are spread across Saturday and Sunday October 16-17 with the majority of games at intermediate and junior level.
In the senior grade, there is a promotion play-off in the hurling championship between South Liberties and Adare.
The winner will move into Section A for 2022 along with Patrickswell, Kilmallock, Na Piarsaigh, Doon and Ahane, while the losing side will remain in Section B along with Ballybrown, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Garryspillane, Blackrock and the Premier IHC winner; Mungret or Cappamore.
There is also a senior football relegation play-off with Na Piarsaigh and Galbally meeting to determine who drops to the intermediate ranks next season.
Bon Secours Limerick SHC Section B Promotion Final
South Liberties v Adare on Saturday October 16 in Kilmallock at 4pm
Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Relegation Final
Na Piarsaigh v Galbally on Saturday October 16 in Caherconlish at 3pm
Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC semi finals
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v St Senans on Saturday October 16 in Askeaton at 4pm
Gerald Griffins v Rathkeale on Saturday October 16 in Newcastle West at 4pm
Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Relegation Final
Monaleen v Crecora-Manister on Saturday October 16 in Claughaun at 4.30pm
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC quarter finals
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Killeedy on Saturday October 16 in Kilfinane at 3.30pm
Mungret v St Patricks on Saturday October 16 in Clarina at 3.30pm
Doon v St Kierans on Sunday October 17 in Kilmallock at 12noon
Caherline v Ballybrown on Sunday October 17 in Kilbreedy at 12noon
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC semi finals
Croom v Fr Caseys on Saturday October 16 in Mick Neville Park at 4pm
Newcastle West v Mountcollins on Sunday October 17 in Dromcollogher at 12noon
Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC semi final
Banogue v Feenagh-Kilmeedy on Sunday October 17 in Ballingarry at 3pm
