Limerick GAA confirm weekend schedule of 12 club hurling and football championship fixtures

THERE is a schedule of 12 Limerick GAA club championship fixtures for next weekend.

The games are spread across Saturday and Sunday October 16-17 with the majority of games at intermediate and junior level.

In the senior grade, there is a promotion play-off in the hurling championship between South Liberties and Adare.

The winner will move into Section A for 2022 along with Patrickswell, Kilmallock, Na Piarsaigh, Doon and Ahane, while the losing side will remain in Section B along with Ballybrown, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Garryspillane, Blackrock and the Premier IHC winner; Mungret or Cappamore.

There is also a senior football relegation play-off with Na Piarsaigh and Galbally meeting to determine who drops to the intermediate ranks next season.

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Section B Promotion Final

South Liberties v Adare on Saturday October 16 in Kilmallock at 4pm

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC Relegation Final

Na Piarsaigh v Galbally on Saturday October 16 in Caherconlish at 3pm

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC semi finals

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v St Senans on Saturday October 16 in Askeaton at 4pm

Gerald Griffins v Rathkeale on Saturday October 16 in Newcastle West at 4pm

Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC Relegation Final

Monaleen v Crecora-Manister on Saturday October 16 in Claughaun at 4.30pm

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAHC quarter finals

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Killeedy on Saturday October 16 in Kilfinane at 3.30pm

Mungret v St Patricks on Saturday October 16 in Clarina at 3.30pm

Doon v St Kierans on Sunday October 17 in Kilmallock at 12noon

Caherline v Ballybrown on Sunday October 17 in Kilbreedy at 12noon

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC semi finals

Croom v Fr Caseys on Saturday October 16 in Mick Neville Park at 4pm

Newcastle West v Mountcollins on Sunday October 17 in Dromcollogher at 12noon

Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC semi final

Banogue v Feenagh-Kilmeedy on Sunday October 17 in Ballingarry at 3pm