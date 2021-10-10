Search

Champions dethroned as Patrickswell defeat Na Piarsaigh in Limerick hurling semi final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in TUS Gaelic Grounds

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

PATRICKSWELL dethroned Na Piarsaigh in a thrilling Limerick senior club hurling championship semi final this Sunday.

In the TUS Gaelic Grounds this Bon Secours Limerick SHC semi final finished Patrickswell 3-21 Na Piarsaigh 1-22.

Patrickswell now play Kilmallock in the county final on Sunday October 24.

Patrickswell were 2-11 to 1-9 ahead at half time.

It was a half in which The Well were nine points clear after 18-minutes but hit nine wides, compared to just three for Na Piarsaigh.

The sides were level twice in the early minutes until Kevin O'Brien goaled in the seventh minute for the men in blue and gold. O'Brien finishing to the net after a delightful pick-up and pass from Aaron Gillane put him through on goal.

Cian Lynch, Gillane and Thomas O'Brien had points as The Well went 1-5 to 0-3 clear by the 10th minute.

Three minutes later, Patrick Kirby goaled after another well worked move. 

By the first half water break it was a 2-6 to 0-4 lead for Patrickswell. All those scores came from play, while the Caherdavin men had just their opening Thomas Grimes point from play.

But the second quarter was the total opposite.

Two minutes after the restart Keith Dempsey goaled for the city side.

Gillane, Josh Considine and Byrnes did cancel out the green flags with quick-fire points but then the Light Blues took off.

They were to score five in a row to cut the lead to four points - Grimes, David Dempsey and free-taker Kevin Downes with points.

Jason Gillane from a lineball ended that run of scores and it was 2-11 to 1-9 at the interval.

The lead was out to six points at the second half water break; 3-15 to 1-15.

David Dempsey and Downes points reduced the lead on the restart of the second half but up the field went Patrickswell and Thomas O'Brien scored their third goal after the initial shot from his brother Kevin was saved.

They were soon 3-14 to 1-12 ahead.

Downes' frees cut the lead and it was 3-15 to 1-15 entering the final quarter.

But there was no way back with Brian Murray and defenders denying Na Piarsaigh the necessary goal.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.

