Kilmallock blitz Doon to book their Limerick senior hurling county final place

KILMALLOCK are into their first Limerick senior club hurling championship final since 2017.

Today's Bon Secours Limerick SHC semi final finished Kilmallock 4-20 Doon 2-16.

Kilmallock had 2-4 from Man of the Match Oisin O'Reilly in this win for the Tony Considine managed side.

Kilmallock were 0-16 to 0-10 ahead at half time and it was Doon that were aided by the gentle breeze in the opening half.

The sides were level five times up to 0-6 each on 11-minutes.

Then a run of scores either of the water break had Kilmallock 0-11 to 0-6 ahead with 18-minutes gone.

Philip O'Loughlin and David Woulfe had two points each for the men in green in that early spell.

Josh Ryan had two points as Doon attempted to find their feet and it was 0-12 to 0-9 with 24-minutes played.

Kilmallock then raced to the half time whistle with Oisin O'Reilly now up to four points from play and Graeme Mulcahy with his first.

Richie English hit back with a score from distance for Doon but trailed by six points at half time.

There were then five goals in the third quarter.

Kevin O'Donnell had Kilmallock 1-16 to 0-11 clear after two minutes and then when Micheal Houlihan goaled from a penalty in the sixth minute, the lead was 12-points; 2-17 to 0-11.

Patrick Cummins hit back in the 11th minute to leave it 2-17 to 1-13 but the reply was instant with O'Reilly finding the net for Kilmallock.

Richie English then found the net with a long delivery going to the net.

So at the water break it was a 3-17 to 2-14 lead for Kilmallock.

In the final quarter O'Reilly added his second goal and points from Robbie Hanley and Houlihan sealed the win.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.