WATCH: Former Limerick FC player on target as Rep of Ireland defeat Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

A FORMER Limerick FC player was on target as the Republic of Ireland defeated Azerbaijan 3-0 in their World Cup qualifier in Baku on Saturday afternoon.

Chiedozie Ogbene came off the substitutes' bench in the second half and made an instant impact when scoring the Rep of Ireland's third goal to help give manager Stephen Kenny his first competitive victory.

The Group A fixture was Ogbene's first competitive appearance for the Rep of Ireland.

Winger Chiedozie Ogbene, currently playing with Rotherham United, was named by Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny's 26-man squad for the qualifier and next Tuesday night's friendly international with Qatar.

Ogbene joined Limerick FC in January 2017 from Cork City. He made 32 league appearances for the Super Blues, 29 of them from the start and scored eight goals.

The 24-year-old also played every minute of Limerick’s run to the FAI Cup semi-final, netting in the First Round win over Cobh Ramblers. In total, he made 37 competitive appearances in 2017, scoring ten goals, to add to his 15 appearances and three goals with Cork.

GOAL IRELAND – It required a VAR check, but on his competitive debut, substitute Chiedozie Ogbene puts a gloss on the scoreline to make it 3-0 #AZEIRL #WorldCup2022 #RTEsoccer



The exciting winger joined English Championship side Brentford FC from Limerick in January 2018.

After that move to Brentford, Ogbene spent a season on loan with Exeter City before a transfer to Rotherham in August of 2019 on a three-year contract.