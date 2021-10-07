Limerick camogie invite applications for new inter-county team manager

LIMERICK Camogie officials are inviting applications for positions on all their inter-county management teams for 2022.

Applications are being sought for managers, S&C coaches and camogie coaches for the senior, junior and underage teams in the U14, U15, U16, U17 and U18 age grades.

While Pat Ryan confirmed his departure as Limerick senior-junior manager last month, it is understood that some underage managements could very well remain situ but are asked to express their interest through the application process.

The application notice is requesting 'Level 1 or higher relevant coaching qualifications, current Garda vetting status and to be able to demonstrate a complete understanding of child protection, player welfare and development'

Interested parties are also asked to demonstrate 'a proven track record in team management at club and/or county level; excellent communication, organisational and player management skills; strong leadership skills; an ability to communicate and work effectively with coaching staff, parents, players, participating clubs and be highly motivated and driven to succeed by maintaining the high standards of professionalism.

Camogie board officials are seeking applications to "establish a suitably qualified management team to cover age appropriate coaching, nutrition, player welfare, communication and administration; develop and implement a detailed training plan in line within guidelines of the Camogie Association and the Code of Ethics and Good Practice for young players'

Interested Applicants should e-mail Secretary.Limerick@camogie.ie and interviews will be arranged following application received.