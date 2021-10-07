Munster Rugby's Heineken Champions Cup fixture details revealed

THE fixture details have been confirmed for Munster Rugby's Heineken Champions Cup pool games this season.

Munster will start the competition with an away fixture against Premier ship side Wasps in Coventry on Sunday, December 12 (3.15pm).

Thomond Park will then host the meeting of Munster and Castres Olympique on Saturday, December 18. The game has an 8pm kick-off.

Munster's third round pool fixture will see the two-time European Cup winners travel to Castres on Friday, January 14 for an 8pm kick-off Irish time.

Finally, Wasps visit Thomond Park in the final Pool game on Sunday, January 23 at 3.15pm.

Stade Toulousain, who completed a magnificent double of Heineken Champions Cup and TOP 14 triumphs last season, will kick off the defence of their elite European title on Saturday, 11 December with a Round 1 clash in Pool B against Cardiff Rugby at Cardiff Arms Park.

The reprise of the historic inaugural final, which will be televised live on BT Sport as well as free-to-air in the UK and Ireland on Channel 4 and Virgin Media, is one of a host of high-quality contests in the pool stage fixture schedules of the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup which have been announced by tournament organisers EPCR.

Once again, BT Sport in the UK and Ireland, and beIN SPORTS in France, will broadcast each of the 48 Heineken Champions Cup pool matches live, and this comprehensive coverage will be complemented by free-to-air transmission of key fixtures in each round by Channel 4 and Virgin Media in the UK and Ireland, and by France Télévisions in France.

The Heineken Champions Cup will be competed for by 24 clubs, including nine previous winners with as many as 38 European titles between them, in two pools of 12 over four pool stage rounds.

The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of a Round of 16 on a home and away basis, quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final in Marseille on May 28, 2022. The clubs ranked nine to 11 in each of the pools will qualify for the Round of 16 of the EPCR Challenge Cup.

2021/2022 weekends

Round 1 – December 10-12

Round 2 – December 17-19

Round 3 – January 14-16, 2022

Round 4 – January 21-23, 2022

Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 (1st leg) and EPCR Challenge Cup Round 5 – April 8-10, 2022

Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 (2nd leg) and EPCR Challenge Cup Round of 16 – April 15-17, 2022

Quarter-finals – May 6-8, 2022

Semi-finals – May 13-15, 2022

EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday, May 27 2022; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday, May 28, 2022; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille