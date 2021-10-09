Newcastle West and Monaleen battle for Limerick club football final spot

IT'S a repeat of July's Limerick Senior Football League final when Newcastle West and Monaleen meet in the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC this semi final.

In Mick Neville Park this Sunday October the sides meet at 4pm.

Back in July, the Muiris Gavin managed city side defeated Newcastle West in the County Senior League final; 1-9 to 0-6.

It’s the first championship meeting of the teams since the 2017 semi final – the west Limerick side 2-10 to 0-9 winners on that occasion.

Attempting to reach a first final since 2016, Monaleen will look to Mark O’Dwyer, Donal O’Sullivan, Luke Murphy, Darragh Kennedy and experienced duo Ger Collins and Eoin Keating.

The Castletroy side have beaten Ballylanders, Claughaun and Fr Caseys to reach the final four.

Newcastle West are chasing an 11th county final spot. Managed by Jimmy Lee, they have talent in Iain Corbett, Cian Sheehan, Eoin Hurley, Darren O’Doherty and Sean Murphy.

Newcastle West have beaten Galbally, Fr Caseys and Clauaghun to advance to the semi finals.

So they both played Fr Caseys and Claughaun - Newcastle West were eight points winners over both, while Monaleen beat Fr Caseys by four and Claughaun by three.