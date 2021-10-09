Newcastle West and Monaleen battle for Limerick club football final spot

Action from July's County Senior Football League final meeting of Monaleen and Newcastle West
IT'S a repeat of July's Limerick Senior Football League final when Newcastle West and Monaleen meet in the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC this semi final.
In Mick Neville Park this Sunday October the sides meet at 4pm.
Back in July, the Muiris Gavin managed city side defeated Newcastle West in the County Senior League final; 1-9 to 0-6.
It’s the first championship meeting of the teams since the 2017 semi final – the west Limerick side 2-10 to 0-9 winners on that occasion.
Attempting to reach a first final since 2016, Monaleen will look to Mark O’Dwyer, Donal O’Sullivan, Luke Murphy, Darragh Kennedy and experienced duo Ger Collins and Eoin Keating.
The Castletroy side have beaten Ballylanders, Claughaun and Fr Caseys to reach the final four.
Newcastle West are chasing an 11th county final spot. Managed by Jimmy Lee, they have talent in Iain Corbett, Cian Sheehan, Eoin Hurley, Darren O’Doherty and Sean Murphy.
Newcastle West have beaten Galbally, Fr Caseys and Clauaghun to advance to the semi finals.
So they both played Fr Caseys and Claughaun - Newcastle West were eight points winners over both, while Monaleen beat Fr Caseys by four and Claughaun by three.
Garda Enda Moroney, centre, organised the event which took place at Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Winner's enclosure: Two of the Network Limerick winners at the annual awards, Ber Collins and Aisling Finn, with the national president of Network Ireland Aisling O’Neill | PICTURE: PATRICK BROWNE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.