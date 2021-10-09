Search

09/10/2021

Newcastle West and Monaleen battle for Limerick club football final spot

Limerick SFC

Action from July's County Senior Football League final meeting of Monaleen and Newcastle West

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

IT'S a repeat of July's Limerick Senior Football League final when Newcastle West and Monaleen meet in the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC this semi final.

In Mick Neville Park this Sunday October the sides meet at 4pm.

Back in July, the Muiris Gavin managed city side defeated Newcastle West in the County Senior League final; 1-9 to 0-6.

It’s the first championship meeting of the teams since the 2017 semi final – the west Limerick side 2-10 to 0-9 winners on that occasion.

Attempting to reach a first final since 2016, Monaleen will look to Mark O’Dwyer, Donal O’Sullivan, Luke Murphy, Darragh Kennedy and experienced duo Ger Collins and Eoin Keating.

The Castletroy side have beaten Ballylanders, Claughaun and Fr Caseys to reach the final four.

Newcastle West are chasing an 11th county final spot. Managed by Jimmy Lee, they have talent in Iain Corbett, Cian Sheehan, Eoin Hurley, Darren O’Doherty and Sean Murphy.

Newcastle West have beaten Galbally, Fr Caseys and Clauaghun to advance to the semi finals.

So they both played Fr Caseys and Claughaun - Newcastle West were eight points winners over both, while Monaleen beat Fr Caseys by four and Claughaun by three.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media