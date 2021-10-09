Search

09/10/2021

Novel Limerick SFC semi final meeting of champions Adare and newcomers Galtee Gaels

Novel Limerick SFC semi final meeting of champions Adare and newcomers Galtee Gaels

Galtee Gaels' Tommie Childs

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship final is in the Master Fixture list for Halloween weekend; October 29-31.

This Sunday the two SFC semi finals take place to determine who faces-off later this month.

All four are group winners and arrive into the semi finals with three wins from three outings.

First up; is the meeting of champions Adare and newcomers Galtee Gaels – in Kilmallock at 2pm.

It’s a historic day for the men from Anglesboro and Kilbehenny, who only won the junior A title in 2017 and the county IFC in 2019.

Now in their second season in the top flight the men in maroon are in a first ever semi final and bidding to reach a final 30 years on from amalgamation side Glencurrane Rovers winning the Limerick SFC title.

Managed by John McGrath and coached by Limerick senior football coach Brian Begley, Galtee Gaels will look to Tommie and Bob Childs, Sean and Padraig McGrath, Maurice O’Sullivan and captain Alan Condon.

But they face champions Adare, who are appearing in a fifth successive semi final against a fifth opponent.

Harry Gleeson is six years as Adare manager and now has former Kerry footballer Anthony Maher and former Limerick football Killian Phair as coaches.

Bourke brother Hugh and Robbie, Paul Maher, Shane Doherty and the Connolly bothers; David, Mark and Ronan are all key players for the men in red and black.

