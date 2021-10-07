Places up for grabs in the knockout stages of the Limerick Ladies Football championship

St Brigids and Monagea meet in Sunday's round three action
THE line-up for the knockout stages of the Limerick senior and intermediate Ladies Football Championships will be confirmed this Sunday.
There 10 round three group fixtures this weekend from senior down to junior.
In the senior championship Monagea know victory over St Brigids will advance them directly to the semi ifnals, while the winner of the Ballylanders v Old Mill game will also reach the last four.
In the intermediate ranks Mungret are assured of a semi final and Drom-Broadford can join them if they defeat Knockainey.
In the Junior A championship Galtee Gaels and Adare are the pace-setters but then are three rounds of group games still to be played.
There is also plenty room for movement in the Junior B ranks but Monagea are currently the team to catch with two wins from two.
3Dental Senior Championship
St Brigids v Monagea in St Brigids at 4pm and Ballylanders v Old Mill in Ballylanders at 4pm
3Dental Intermediate Championship
Knockainey v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Knockainey at 4pm and Murroe-Boher v Fr Caseys in Boher at 4pm
3Dental Junior A Championship
Athea v Groody Gaels in Athea at 2.30pm and Galtee Gaels v Ahane in Galtee Gaels at 11am
3Dental Junior B Championship
Gerald Griffins v St Senans in Ballyhahil at 11am; Monagea B v Croom in Monagea at 11am; Ballylanders B v St Ailbes B in Ballylanders at 12noon on Saturday; Pallasgreen v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Pallasgreen at 11am.
* All games on Sunday October 10 unless stated.
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue gives a fist bump to PJ Buckley, Chief Executive, GVM Group during his visit to Kilmallock Mart | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.