07/10/2021

Places up for grabs in the knockout stages of the Limerick Ladies Football championship

St Brigids and Monagea meet in Sunday's round three action

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE line-up for the knockout stages of the Limerick senior and intermediate Ladies Football Championships will be confirmed this Sunday.

There 10 round three group fixtures this weekend from senior down to junior.

In the senior championship Monagea know victory over St Brigids will advance them directly to the semi ifnals, while the winner of the Ballylanders v Old Mill game will also reach the last four.

In the intermediate ranks Mungret are assured of a semi final and Drom-Broadford can join them if they defeat Knockainey.

In the Junior A championship Galtee Gaels and Adare are the pace-setters but then are three rounds of group games still to be played.

There is also plenty room for movement in the Junior B ranks but Monagea are currently the team to catch with two wins from two.

3Dental Senior Championship

St Brigids v Monagea in St Brigids at 4pm and Ballylanders v Old Mill in Ballylanders at 4pm

3Dental Intermediate Championship

Knockainey v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Knockainey at 4pm and Murroe-Boher v Fr Caseys in Boher at 4pm

3Dental Junior A Championship

Athea v Groody Gaels in Athea at 2.30pm and Galtee Gaels v Ahane in Galtee Gaels at 11am

3Dental Junior B Championship

Gerald Griffins v St Senans in Ballyhahil at 11am; Monagea B v Croom in Monagea at 11am; Ballylanders B v St Ailbes B in Ballylanders at 12noon on Saturday; Pallasgreen v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Pallasgreen at 11am.

* All games on Sunday October 10 unless stated.

