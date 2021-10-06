Search

06/10/2021

No surprises after two rounds of the Limerick club camogie championships

Limerick

Pictured at the launch of the Niche Sports Data Intermediate Camogie Championship

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

Elsewhere, there was round two action in the Limerick club camogie championships last weekend.

Last year’s winners Killeedy and runners-up Newcastle West lead the way in the senior ranks with back-to-back wins.

In the intermediate championship east Limerick lead the way with 2020 finalists Cappamore and Murrroe-Boher both with 100% records.

The third round of the championship takes place on the weekend of October 16-17.

Neville Jewellers Senior Championship

Newcastle West 0-15 Crecora 0-5, Ahane 0-15 Bruff 0-9; Killeedy 0-10 Na Piarsaigh 0-7.

Niche Sports Data Intermediate Championship

Ballyagran 3-15 Newcastle West 0-4, Murroe-Boher 1-8 Killeedy 1-4, Monaleen 3-16 Templeglantine 1-12; Cappamore 2-7 Croagh-Kilfinny 0-10

Pat Ryan Financial Services Junior A Championship

Mungret St Pauls 6-9 Blackrock Effin 5-10; Adare 1-15 Ballybrown 1-7.

Pat Ryan Financial Services Junior B Championship

Doon 4-20 Granagh-Ballingarry 0-4; Knockaderry 2-7 Na Piarsaigh 0-5; St Ailbes 0-13 Monaleen 0-3.

Pat Ryan Financial Services Junior 12 a-side Championship

Crecora 4-6 Mungret St Pauls 1-3; Killeedy 5-12 Ahane 1-4.

