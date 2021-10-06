No surprises after two rounds of the Limerick club camogie championships

Pictured at the launch of the Niche Sports Data Intermediate Camogie Championship
Elsewhere, there was round two action in the Limerick club camogie championships last weekend.
Last year’s winners Killeedy and runners-up Newcastle West lead the way in the senior ranks with back-to-back wins.
In the intermediate championship east Limerick lead the way with 2020 finalists Cappamore and Murrroe-Boher both with 100% records.
The third round of the championship takes place on the weekend of October 16-17.
Neville Jewellers Senior Championship
Newcastle West 0-15 Crecora 0-5, Ahane 0-15 Bruff 0-9; Killeedy 0-10 Na Piarsaigh 0-7.
Niche Sports Data Intermediate Championship
Ballyagran 3-15 Newcastle West 0-4, Murroe-Boher 1-8 Killeedy 1-4, Monaleen 3-16 Templeglantine 1-12; Cappamore 2-7 Croagh-Kilfinny 0-10
Pat Ryan Financial Services Junior A Championship
Mungret St Pauls 6-9 Blackrock Effin 5-10; Adare 1-15 Ballybrown 1-7.
Pat Ryan Financial Services Junior B Championship
Doon 4-20 Granagh-Ballingarry 0-4; Knockaderry 2-7 Na Piarsaigh 0-5; St Ailbes 0-13 Monaleen 0-3.
Pat Ryan Financial Services Junior 12 a-side Championship
Crecora 4-6 Mungret St Pauls 1-3; Killeedy 5-12 Ahane 1-4.
