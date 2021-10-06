Search

06/10/2021

Emphatic Ballybrown power past Monaleen to win Limerick U19 Premier hurling title

Emphatic Ballybrown power past Monaleen to win Limerick U19 Premier hurling title

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

BALLYBROWN were crowned Limerick Premier U19 hurling champions this Tuesday evening.

In the TUS Gaelic Grounds, the men in green and white recorded an emphatic 2-30 to 1-17 win over Monaleen.

For some in the ranks of this Clarina club team it's a fourth year of success - 2018 (Minor A), 2019 (Minor Premier), 2020 (Minor Premier) and now 2021 (U19 Premier).

For the majority, it's back-to-back minor (U18) titles followed up by title success in the first year of the new U19 championship.

They were captained to the title by free-scoring midfielder Aidan O'Connor and had the game's key figure in Liam MacCarthy Cup winner Colin Coughlan, who was selected at centre forward.

In this final, Monaleen actually made the early running and built a 0-3 to 0-1 lead but Ballybrown were 0-8 to 0-6 ahead at the first half water break.

In the second quarter Ballybrown powered clear and were 2-15 to 0-8 ahead at half time. Paul O'Neill with both goals.

It was 2-26 to 0-16 inside the final 10-minutes when had a Monaleen goal in reply.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media