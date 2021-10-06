Emphatic Ballybrown power past Monaleen to win Limerick U19 Premier hurling title

BALLYBROWN were crowned Limerick Premier U19 hurling champions this Tuesday evening.
In the TUS Gaelic Grounds, the men in green and white recorded an emphatic 2-30 to 1-17 win over Monaleen.
For some in the ranks of this Clarina club team it's a fourth year of success - 2018 (Minor A), 2019 (Minor Premier), 2020 (Minor Premier) and now 2021 (U19 Premier).
For the majority, it's back-to-back minor (U18) titles followed up by title success in the first year of the new U19 championship.
They were captained to the title by free-scoring midfielder Aidan O'Connor and had the game's key figure in Liam MacCarthy Cup winner Colin Coughlan, who was selected at centre forward.
In this final, Monaleen actually made the early running and built a 0-3 to 0-1 lead but Ballybrown were 0-8 to 0-6 ahead at the first half water break.
In the second quarter Ballybrown powered clear and were 2-15 to 0-8 ahead at half time. Paul O'Neill with both goals.
It was 2-26 to 0-16 inside the final 10-minutes when had a Monaleen goal in reply.
Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan has said the non-inclusion of the Northern Distributor Road is a 'missed opportunity' | PICTURE: OISIN MCHUGH/TRUEMEDIA
Junior Infants from Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School - ust one of the many schools to feature in the First Days of School supplement
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.