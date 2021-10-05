Limerick club GAA fixtures for period October 7-12

Gavin O'Mahony, Kilmallock win possession ahead of Brian Ryan, South Liberties during the Limerick SHC quarter final. PIC: Keith Wiseman
LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period Thursday October 7 to Tuesday October 12.
Thursday October 7
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 5
Ballybrown V Stalker Wallace in Knocklong at 8pm
Friday October 8
County U19 Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Glenroe V St Kierans in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm
Saturday October 9
Nick Grene County Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Bruree V Croagh-Kilfinny in Newcastle West at 2pm
Granagh-Ballingarry V Effin in Newcastle West at 4pm
Nick Grene County Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Tournafulla V Feohanagh in Dromcollogher at 4pm
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5
Mungret St Pauls V Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Askeaton at 5pm
Patrickswell V Askeaton in Ballybrown at 5pm
Doon V Monaleen in Ballybricken-Bohermore at 5pm
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 5
Crecora-Manister V Caherline in Claughaun at 3pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford V Old Christians in Croagh at 3pm
Templeglantine V Ballybricken-Bohermore in Feenagh at 3pm
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 5
Kileedy V Castletown-Ballyagran in Mick Neville Park at 4pm
Claughaun V Rathkeale in Bruff at 4pm
Sunday October 10
Bon Secours County Senior Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Doon V Kilmallock in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm
Na Piarsaigh V Patrickswell in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 4pm
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5
Ahane v St Kierans in Croagh at 1pm
Monagea V Garryspillane in Kilfinane at 1pm
St Patricks V Kilteely-Dromkeen in Cappamore at 1pm
Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Semi Finals
Galtee Gaels V Adare in Kilmallock at 2pm
Newcastle West V Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 4pm
Tuesday October 12
County Under 19 Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Croagh Kilfinny Rathkeale V Coshlea Gaels in Knocklong at 6:15pm
Cappamore V Naomh Eoin in Knocklong at 8:00pm
