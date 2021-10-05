Search

Limerick club GAA fixtures for period October 7-12

Gavin O'Mahony, Kilmallock win possession ahead of Brian Ryan, South Liberties during the Limerick SHC quarter final. PIC: Keith Wiseman

LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period Thursday October 7 to Tuesday October 12.

Thursday October 7

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 5

Ballybrown V Stalker Wallace in Knocklong at 8pm

Friday October 8

County U19 Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Glenroe V St Kierans in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm

Saturday October 9

Nick Grene County Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Bruree V Croagh-Kilfinny in Newcastle West at 2pm

Granagh-Ballingarry V Effin in Newcastle West at 4pm

Nick Grene County Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Tournafulla V Feohanagh in Dromcollogher at 4pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5

Mungret St Pauls V Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Askeaton at 5pm 

Patrickswell V Askeaton in Ballybrown at 5pm

Doon V Monaleen in Ballybricken-Bohermore at 5pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 5

Crecora-Manister V Caherline in Claughaun at 3pm 

Dromcollogher-Broadford V Old Christians in Croagh at 3pm

Templeglantine V Ballybricken-Bohermore in Feenagh at 3pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 5

Kileedy V Castletown-Ballyagran in Mick Neville Park at 4pm 

Claughaun V Rathkeale in Bruff at 4pm

Sunday October 10

Bon Secours County Senior Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Doon V Kilmallock in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

Na Piarsaigh V Patrickswell in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 4pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5

Ahane v St Kierans in Croagh at 1pm 

Monagea V Garryspillane in Kilfinane at 1pm

St Patricks V Kilteely-Dromkeen in Cappamore at 1pm

Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship Semi Finals

Galtee Gaels V Adare in Kilmallock at 2pm

Newcastle West V Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 4pm

Tuesday October 12

County Under 19 Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Croagh Kilfinny Rathkeale V Coshlea Gaels in Knocklong at 6:15pm

Cappamore V Naomh Eoin in Knocklong at 8:00pm

