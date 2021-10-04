Herbertstown jockey Donie McInerney visits winners enclosure at Roscommon

HERBERTSTOWN jockey Donie McInerney landed the three-mile handicap hurdle at Roscommon on Monday last on the David Murphy-owned First Touch.

Never far off the pace, the Donal Commins-trained nine-year-old led at halfway and made the best of his way home to score by a length and a half from the John McConnell-trained Room To Roam at odds of 16/1.

Shanagolden jockey Chris Hayes rode a winner for local trainer Luke Comer at Bellewstown on Wednesday. The pair took the opening division of the eight-furlong handicap with 6/1 shot Blyton which got up on the line to pip the Michael Hourigan-trained Chagall by a head.

Abbeyfeale apprentice Paddy Harnett was in the saddle as Moon Daisy landed the concluding 12-furlong handicap. Donnacha O'Brien beat his brother Joseph to the line as the 15/2 chance, which carries the colours of their mother Anne Marie, held off 4/1 favourite Bright Idea by half a length to give Harnett his sixth winners of the season.

At Gowran Park on Saturday, Oola conditional rider Cathal Landers and local trainer Jimmy Barcoe combined to win the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle with 7/1 chance Influential Lady which races in the trainer’s own colours. The seven-year-old was far from fluent over the last hurdle but she lost little momentum and easily won by six lengths from the Charles O'Brien-trained Appian Way.

Athea trainer Eoin McCarthy won the two-mile and one-furlong handicap hurdle at Killarney on Sunday with the Richie Deegan-ridden Elite Des Mottes. In the colours of owner Sean Maguire, the 9/2 shot scored by a length and three-parts from 3/1 favourite General Clermont.

The last of the day went to the Enda Bolger-trained Stealthy Tom which won the two-mile and seven-furlong handicap chase in convincing fashion.

A second winner for Darragh O'Keeffe, the strong 6/5 favourite led over the final fence in the backstraight and made the best of his way home for a facile four and three-parts of a length win over the Eddie and Patrick Harty-trained Echoes Of Family.

Other Racing News

A Case Of You became the first Irish-trained winner of the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp Longines since Maarek in 2013 with a last-gasp success in the famous five-furlong sprint in Paris on Sunday.

The three-year-old got up on the line to deny Air De Valse and give trainer Ado McGuinness a first Group 1 success and jockey Ronan Whelan his second. McGuinness reported, “When he was second in the Flying Five at the Curragh on Longines Irish Champions Weekend, he was my first ever runner in a Group One and we supplemented him for this race last week because I knew he’d improve.

"The Flying Five was his first run over five furlongs and he’s just got better and better. I think he’ll be a very good horse next year. I just can’t believe it. We’ll definitely look at the Breeders’ Cup, either that or put him away and look at Dubai next year.”

Upcoming Fixtures:

Tipperary – Monday, October 4 (First Race 2.05pm)

Galway – Tuesday, October 5 (First Race 1.15pm)

Navan – Wednesday, October 6 (First Race 1.15pm)

Thurles – Thursday, October 7 (First Race 1.15pm)

Downpatrick – Friday, October 8 (First Race 1.45pm)

Dundalk – Friday, October 8 (First Race 4.45pm)

Fairyhouse – Saturday, October 9 (First Race 1.20pm)

Limerick – Saturday, October 9 (First Race 1.05pm)

Limerick – Sunday, October 10 (First Race 1.10pm)

Curragh – Sunday, October 10 (First Race 12.50pm)