Limerick GAA confirm weekend schedule of 19 knockout club championship fixtures

THERE is a schedule of 19 Limerick GAA club championship fixtures next weekend.

It's semi final time in the senior hurling and both senior and intermediate football championships.

And, there is a full list of 12 games in the final round of the county junior A hurling championship with only one (Mungret) of the eight quarter final places already confirmed.

Tickets for all games must be purchased online in advance as there are no sales at the turnstiles for these county board fixtures. Tickets can be purchased here

Bon Secours Limerick SHC semi finals

Doon v Kilmallock on Sunday October 10 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell on Sunday October 10 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 4pm

Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC semi finals

Galtee Gaels v Adare on Sunday October 10 in Kilmallock at 2pm

Newcastle West v Monaleen on Sunday October 10 in Mick Neville Park at 4pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC semi finals

Bruree v Croagh-Kilfinny on Saturday October 9 in Newcastle West at 2pm

Granagh-Ballingarry v Effin on Saturday October 9 in Newcastle West at 4pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC relegation final

Tournafulla v Feohanagh on Saturday October 9 in Dromcollogher at 4pm

Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC round five

Ballybrown v Staker Wallace Thursday October 7 in Knocklong at 8pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Templeglantine on Saturday October 9 in Feenagh at 3pm

Caherline v Crecora-Manister on Saturday October 9 in Claughaun at 3pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Old Christians on Saturday October 9 in Croagh at 3pm

Castletown-Ballyagran v Killeedy on Saturday October 9 in Mick Neville Park at 4pm

Claughaun v Rathkeale on Saturday October 9 in Bruff at 4pm

Doon v Monaleen on Saturday October 9 in Caherelly at 5pm

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Mungret on Saturday October 9 in Askeaton at 5pm

Askeaton v Patrickswell on Saturday October 9 in Clarina at 5pm

Garryspillane v Monagea on Sunday October 10 in Kilfinane at 1pm

Ahane v St Kierans on Sunday October 10 in Croagh at 1pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v St Patricks on Sunday October 10 in Cappamore at 1pm