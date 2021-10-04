Limerick GAA confirm weekend schedule of 19 knockout club championship fixtures

Limerick Premier IHC semi final action as Cappamore's Con Berkery is tackled by Niall Enright and Diarmuid Kelly of Newcastle West. PIC: Kieran Ryan-Benson
THERE is a schedule of 19 Limerick GAA club championship fixtures next weekend.
It's semi final time in the senior hurling and both senior and intermediate football championships.
And, there is a full list of 12 games in the final round of the county junior A hurling championship with only one (Mungret) of the eight quarter final places already confirmed.
Tickets for all games must be purchased online in advance as there are no sales at the turnstiles for these county board fixtures. Tickets can be purchased here
Bon Secours Limerick SHC semi finals
Doon v Kilmallock on Sunday October 10 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm
Na Piarsaigh v Patrickswell on Sunday October 10 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 4pm
Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC semi finals
Galtee Gaels v Adare on Sunday October 10 in Kilmallock at 2pm
Newcastle West v Monaleen on Sunday October 10 in Mick Neville Park at 4pm
Nick Grene Limerick IHC semi finals
Bruree v Croagh-Kilfinny on Saturday October 9 in Newcastle West at 2pm
Granagh-Ballingarry v Effin on Saturday October 9 in Newcastle West at 4pm
Nick Grene Limerick IHC relegation final
Tournafulla v Feohanagh on Saturday October 9 in Dromcollogher at 4pm
Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC round five
Ballybrown v Staker Wallace Thursday October 7 in Knocklong at 8pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Templeglantine on Saturday October 9 in Feenagh at 3pm
Caherline v Crecora-Manister on Saturday October 9 in Claughaun at 3pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Old Christians on Saturday October 9 in Croagh at 3pm
Castletown-Ballyagran v Killeedy on Saturday October 9 in Mick Neville Park at 4pm
Claughaun v Rathkeale on Saturday October 9 in Bruff at 4pm
Doon v Monaleen on Saturday October 9 in Caherelly at 5pm
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Mungret on Saturday October 9 in Askeaton at 5pm
Askeaton v Patrickswell on Saturday October 9 in Clarina at 5pm
Garryspillane v Monagea on Sunday October 10 in Kilfinane at 1pm
Ahane v St Kierans on Sunday October 10 in Croagh at 1pm
Kilteely-Dromkeen v St Patricks on Sunday October 10 in Cappamore at 1pm
