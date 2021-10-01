Munster Rugby confirm side for URC Stormers clash

The Munster team to face DHL Stormers at Thomond Park has been named for Saturday’s round two game in the United Rugby Championship (7.35pm).

There are four changes to the side that recorded a bonus-point win over the Sharks last week.

There are three changes in the backline as Calvin Nash and Shane Daly start on either flank with Keith Earls drafted in at outside centre.

Once change in the pack sees Keynan Knox start at tighthead prop.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Nash and Daly completing the back three.

Rory Scannell keeps his place at inside centre as Earls starts at 13 for the first time since January 2018.

Craig Casey and Joey Carbery continue their half-back partnership.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Knox pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

Stephen Archer and Jack O’Sullivan are in line to make their first appearances of the season off the bench.

RG Snyman and Simon Zebo are also among the replacements with Zebo set to make his 100th appearance in the league for Munster.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Keith Earls, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, RG Snyman, Jack O’Sullivan, Rowan Osborne, Ben Healy, Simon Zebo.