Search

01/10/2021

Munster Rugby confirm side for URC Stormers clash

Munster Rugby confirm side for URC Stormers clash

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

The Munster team to face DHL Stormers at Thomond Park has been named for Saturday’s round two game in the United Rugby Championship (7.35pm).

There are four changes to the side that recorded a bonus-point win over the Sharks last week.

There are three changes in the backline as Calvin Nash and Shane Daly start on either flank with Keith Earls drafted in at outside centre.

Once change in the pack sees Keynan Knox start at tighthead prop.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Nash and Daly completing the back three.

Rory Scannell keeps his place at inside centre as Earls starts at 13 for the first time since January 2018.

Craig Casey and Joey Carbery continue their half-back partnership.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Knox pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

 

Stephen Archer and Jack O’Sullivan are in line to make their first appearances of the season off the bench.

RG Snyman and Simon Zebo are also among the replacements with Zebo set to make his 100th appearance in the league for Munster.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Keith Earls, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

 

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, RG Snyman, Jack O’Sullivan, Rowan Osborne, Ben Healy, Simon Zebo.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media