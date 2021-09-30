Former Limerick FC player in Rep of Ireland squad for World Cup qualifier and friendly fixture

A FORMER Limerick FC player has been included in the Republic of Ireland senior squad for the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan and the international friendly against Qatar.

Winger Chiedozie Ogbene, currently playing with Rotherham United, has been named by Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny in a 26-man squad for the two fixtures.

Ogbene joined Limerick FC in January 2017 from Cork City. He made 32 league appearances for the Super Blues, 29 of them from the start and scored eight goals.

The 24-year-old also played every minute of Limerick’s run to the FAI Cup semi-final, netting in the First Round win over Cobh Ramblers. In total, he made 37 competitive appearances in 2017, scoring ten goals, to add to his 15 appearances and three goals with Cork.

The exciting winger joined English Championship side Brentford FC from Limerick in January 2018.

After that move to Brentford, Ogbene spent a season on loan with Exeter City before a transfer to Rotherham in August of 2019 on a three-year contract.

Ireland are set to travel to Baku for their qualifier against Azerbaijan on Saturday, October 9 before returning to Dublin to take on Qatar on Tuesday, October 12 at the Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland Squad v Azerbaijan and v Qatar

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Attackers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).