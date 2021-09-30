Limerick's six senior clubs kick-off Energia All-Ireland League season

ACTION in the Energia All-Ireland League finally returns after a break of 20 months this Saturday when the new season kicks-off.

Limerick's six senior clubs will all be in action this weekend. The league reverts to an 18-game regular season for all 50 competing teams with previous promotion and relegation regulations reinstated.

In Division 1A this Saturday, Young Munster host Ballynahinch at Tom Clifford Park, 2.30pm

Also in the top flight this Saturday, Garryowen make the trip to College Park to take on Dublin University.

Saturday's opening round fixtures will see Shannon also travel to Dublin in Division 1B as Old Wesley provide the opposition for the Parish side at Energia Park.

The Energia All-Ireland League action on the opening weekend of the season will see Old Crescent make the long journey to Hatrick Park to take on Rainey Old Boys in Division 2A, while in the same division UL-Bohemian host Munster rivals Dolphin at UL Arena.

Finally in Division 2C, Bruff are another Limerick side with a lengthy road trip ahead of them as they journey to Upritchard Park to take on Bangor.

Cork Constitution are the last winners of the Men’s Energia AIL and kick off the defence of their 2018/19 title away to Lansdowne.

With the majority of clubs stating a preference for a return to the previous format, an 18-game regular season will run until April 9, 2022. The men’s final is set for Sunday May 1, 2022.



