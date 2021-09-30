Limerick GAA officials confirm county U20 and minor hurling managements for 2022

LIMERICK GAA officials have confirmed the county U20 and minor hurling managements for 2022.
Both were agreed up at last night's County Board Executive Committee meeting and will be brought before the clubs for full ratification at the October County Board meeting.
Both managements are unchanged from this season.
Diarmuid Mullins will continue as Limerick U20 hurling manager. His coach-selectors will be Richie Flannery, Tommy Quaid and John Meskell. This management group guided Limerick to the 2019 Munster minor title.
Kevin O Hagan will continue as minor (U17) hurling manager and will have Ger Barry, Liam Hammersley, Liam Reale and Mark Keane as his coach-selectors.
Enjoying the best days of their lives are the twins in the junior and senior infants classes at Meenkilly National School near Abbeyfeale
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.