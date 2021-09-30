Search

30/09/2021

Limerick GAA officials confirm county U20 and minor hurling managements for 2022

New Limerick minor hurling management revealed

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA officials have confirmed the county U20 and minor hurling managements for 2022.

Both were agreed up at last night's County Board Executive Committee meeting and will be brought before the clubs for full ratification at the October County Board meeting.

Both managements are unchanged from this season.

Diarmuid Mullins will continue as Limerick U20 hurling manager. His coach-selectors will be Richie Flannery, Tommy Quaid and John Meskell. This management group guided Limerick to the 2019 Munster minor title.

Kevin O Hagan will continue as minor (U17) hurling manager and will have Ger Barry, Liam Hammersley, Liam Reale and Mark Keane as his coach-selectors.

