03/10/2021

Limerick senior club hurling double-header will complete semi final line-up

Limerick

The Adare defence attempt to stop Patrickswell's Aaron Gillane in last year's clash

THERE is a quarter final double-header in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship this Sunday afternoon.

In the newly renamed TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm - Kilmallock play South Liberties, while at 4pm is the clash of neighbours Adare and Patrickswell.

Tickets must be pre-purchased online for the games as there will be no sales at the turnstiles - tickets can be purchased here

Much rests on Adare and South Liberties to try and stop the Big Four of Na Piarsaigh, Doon, Patrickswell and Kilmallock reaching the semi finals for a fifth successive year.

 First up, Kilmallock will be attempting to reach a 10 straight semi final.

South Liberties will be their third quarter final appearance in the last four years. The Ballyneety men were promoted back up to the senior ranks in 2009 and have appeared unsuccessfully in four quarter finals since. 

Doon await the winner of this tie, which is a repeat of the 1981 Limerick SHC final.

Kilmallock defeated Ballybrown but lost to Na Piarsaigh in their group games, while South Liberties defeated Blackrock and lost to Garryspillane.

The Balbec are managed by Tony Considine with former Galway hurler Rory Gantley their coach. The men from south Limerick haven't had the services of the injured Graeme Mulcahy in their games to-date.

South Liberties are managed by Brian Ryan. Assisting with coaching is Anthony Nash - the former Cork All-Star goalkeeper transferring into the club earlier this year.

Champions Na Piarsaigh await the winner of the clash between neighbours Adare and Patrickswell.

Patrickswell and Adare will be meeting in knockout hurling for the first time since a 2015 semi final tie.

The Well will be seeking to reach a seventh successive semi final when they face an Adare side back in the knockout stages after a three year absence.

When these sides met last year, The Well were 3-23 to 0-26 winners.

Patrickswell, managed by John O'Meara and coached by Sean Chaplin - both Sixmilebridge, lost to Doon and beat Ahane in the group stages. They will have Kevin O'Brien and Paudie Maher back after suspension.

Adare have Brian Foley as manager and beat both Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Blackrock to reach the final six.

Adare’s last win in knockout hurling was a 2015 quarter final win over Ahane - which was after a replay.

Last year Adare slipped out of the top flight when losing a Section A relegation play-off to Ahane. Attempting to make an immediate return to the top tier they will play South Liberties in a promotion play-off later this month.

