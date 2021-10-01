Search

01/10/2021

Limerick Ladies Football club championships taking shape after round two action

Limerick Ladies Football club championships taking shape after round two action

St Ailbes junior teams

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CHAMPIONS St Ailbes were held to a second successive draw in the 3Dental Limerick Senior Ladies Football Championship last weekend.

All that means the next round fixture Old Mill and Ballylanders will have a semi final spot up for grabs for the winner.

In Group One, a win or draw for Monagea in the next round will see them into a semi final, but St. Brigids will have plenty to play for in the fixture.

In Intermediate, a win for Dromcollogher-Broadford last weekend saw them get their defence of the title off to a good start. They will attempt to follow it up in their next fixture against Knockainey to secure a semi final spot.
The first semi final spot of the intermediate championships was secured by Mungret St Pauls with a  two point win over Murroe-Boher.

In Junior A, consecutive wins for both Galtee Gaels and Adare sees them sitting at the top of the group, but with three rounds remaining, there is still plenty to play for.

Junior B Group One is taking shape with Monagea B on top with two wins from two, but Oola B and Croom are hot on their heels. In Group Two, it’s a very level playing field with four teams on three points.

With just two teams qualifying from each group of five, the remaining rounds promise to be interesting in the junior ranks.

All ladies football championship round 3 fixtures will take place on Sunday October 10, with Junior A and Junior B fixtures throwing in at 11am and senior and Intermediate fixtures throwing in at 4pm.

Ladies Football results

Senior 

St Ailbes 1-9 Old Mill 2-6; Monagea 3-16 Feohanagh-Castlemahon 0-7

Intermediate 

Dromcollogher-Broadford 1-13 Oola 1-10; Mungret St Pauls 1-10 Murroe-Boher 1-8

Junior A

Galtee Gaels 3-5 Athea 1-6; Adare 7-14 Ahane 3-4

Junior B

Croom 4-8 Oola B 5-2; Monagea B 2-8 Gerald Griffins 0-12; Pallasgreen 4-6 Ballylanders B 1-3; Dromcollogher-Broadford B 5-11 Fr Caseys 0-4

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media