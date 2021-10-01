Limerick Ladies Football club championships taking shape after round two action

CHAMPIONS St Ailbes were held to a second successive draw in the 3Dental Limerick Senior Ladies Football Championship last weekend.

All that means the next round fixture Old Mill and Ballylanders will have a semi final spot up for grabs for the winner.

In Group One, a win or draw for Monagea in the next round will see them into a semi final, but St. Brigids will have plenty to play for in the fixture.

In Intermediate, a win for Dromcollogher-Broadford last weekend saw them get their defence of the title off to a good start. They will attempt to follow it up in their next fixture against Knockainey to secure a semi final spot.

The first semi final spot of the intermediate championships was secured by Mungret St Pauls with a two point win over Murroe-Boher.

In Junior A, consecutive wins for both Galtee Gaels and Adare sees them sitting at the top of the group, but with three rounds remaining, there is still plenty to play for.

Junior B Group One is taking shape with Monagea B on top with two wins from two, but Oola B and Croom are hot on their heels. In Group Two, it’s a very level playing field with four teams on three points.

With just two teams qualifying from each group of five, the remaining rounds promise to be interesting in the junior ranks.

All ladies football championship round 3 fixtures will take place on Sunday October 10, with Junior A and Junior B fixtures throwing in at 11am and senior and Intermediate fixtures throwing in at 4pm.

Ladies Football results

Senior

St Ailbes 1-9 Old Mill 2-6; Monagea 3-16 Feohanagh-Castlemahon 0-7

Intermediate

Dromcollogher-Broadford 1-13 Oola 1-10; Mungret St Pauls 1-10 Murroe-Boher 1-8

Junior A

Galtee Gaels 3-5 Athea 1-6; Adare 7-14 Ahane 3-4

Junior B

Croom 4-8 Oola B 5-2; Monagea B 2-8 Gerald Griffins 0-12; Pallasgreen 4-6 Ballylanders B 1-3; Dromcollogher-Broadford B 5-11 Fr Caseys 0-4