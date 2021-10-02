Search

02/10/2021

Lucky Limerick GAA club wins chance to play a match in Croke Park

Lucky Limerick GAA club wins chance to play a match in Croke Park

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ONE lucky Limerick Ladies Football club are Croke Park bound to help mark the 50th anniversary of Féile na nGael,.

To commemorate and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Féile na nGael, all clubs that participated in the 2021 John West Féile were entered into a draw to have the chance to play in Croke Park, with games taking place over three days, October 23-25.

LGFA club Dromcollogher-Broadford will represent Limerick. On Sunday, October 24 the west Limerick side will play Ballinamere-Durrow from Offaly at 2pm.

In addition to the games in Croke Park, to mark the 50th anniversary of the first ever Féile, each club that participated in the 2021 John West Féile was entered into a draw for the chance to win one of 32 sets of McKeever Sports training jerseys.

The winning Limerick club was Croagh Kilfinny Rathkeale GAA club.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media