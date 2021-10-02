Lucky Limerick GAA club wins chance to play a match in Croke Park

ONE lucky Limerick Ladies Football club are Croke Park bound to help mark the 50th anniversary of Féile na nGael,.
To commemorate and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Féile na nGael, all clubs that participated in the 2021 John West Féile were entered into a draw to have the chance to play in Croke Park, with games taking place over three days, October 23-25.
LGFA club Dromcollogher-Broadford will represent Limerick. On Sunday, October 24 the west Limerick side will play Ballinamere-Durrow from Offaly at 2pm.
In addition to the games in Croke Park, to mark the 50th anniversary of the first ever Féile, each club that participated in the 2021 John West Féile was entered into a draw for the chance to win one of 32 sets of McKeever Sports training jerseys.
The winning Limerick club was Croagh Kilfinny Rathkeale GAA club.
