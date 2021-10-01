Retired Limerick teacher appointed national chairman of GAA's Cumann na mBunscol

RETIRED Limerick primary school principal Joe Lyons is the new Cumann na mBunscol chairman at national level.

Lyons retired in December 2020 after a 41-year teaching career.

Last weekend, Lyons was appointed as the new chairman, replacing Liam Magee from Fermanagh, at the Cumann na mBunscol AGM in Dublin.

Lyons served as principal in Ballybrown NS for 16 years and a previous to that was a teacher in Lisnagry NS.

A native of Castleisand, Lyons has contributed hugely to Cumann na mBunscol in Limerick and beyond.

Lyons and former Patrickswell principal Ciaran Crowe are the duo behind Limerick GAA's award winning Green & White magazine, which was first published in 1996.

"I am honoured to have been elected as Cathaoirleach of Cumann na mBunscol. Huge shoes to fill following Liam Magee, a man of great integrity respected by all. His contribution over the past decade has been immense," said Joe Lyons on his elevation to the role of chairman.

Lyons steps into the top position as Cumann na mBunscol celebrates it's 50th anniversary.

And, he has teamed up with Ciaran Crowe to produce a history of Cumann na mBunscol to mark the anniversary.

"Although Cumann na mBunscol as we know it is only in existence since 1971, Gaelic Games have been played on an organised basis in primary schools for over a century,' according to Lyons.

"Sciath na Scol has records of inter schools hurling finals in Cork going back to 1901 while other counties can trace their activities back to the early years of the last century," he explained.

It is intended that the publication will be a high-quality, hardback, A4 size book. Every county and province will feature as well as famous players in their primary schooldays. Other aspects of the book would include features on the Cornmarket/Roadstone Awards, INTO Mini Sevens etc.

"It is a massive undertaking and will not come cheaply, but, if done properly, it will be a fitting testimony to half of century of work in the promotion of Gaelic Games. Our first priority is to start gathering information and I know that there are people all over the country who will help us. Obviously, such a project comes at a high cost and if anybody can identify a suitable sponsor, we would be glad to hear from you."

All information can be emailed to cumannnambunscol50th@gmail.com