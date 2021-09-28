Search

28/09/2021

More live television coverage confirmed for the Limerick club hurling championship

Live TV confirmed for Limerick SHC games

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed that the 2021 Limerick senior club hurling championship final will be televised live on TG4.

The final of the Bon Secours sponsored championship takes place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday October 24 at 3.45.

Already this year, TG4 showed the group game between Patrickswell and Ahane.

Six teams remain in the hunt for Limerick SHC final places.

Both quarter finals take place this Sunday in the LIT Gaelic Grounds. At 2pm South Liberties play Kilmallock, with Doon awaiting the winner in the semi final on October 10. At 4pm Adare play Patrickswell, with Na Piarsaigh awaiting the winner on October 9.

The curtain-raiser on the day of the county senior hurling final on October 24 will be the Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC final at 1.30.  The Premier IHC semi finals are this weekend - Mungret v Glenroe and Newcastle West v Cappamore.

See all weekend club hurling fixtures here.

