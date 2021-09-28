New title sponsor for prestigious Irish St Leger in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

A NEW title sponsor has been revealed for the prestigious Irish St Leger in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

This Tuesday, Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) announced Matchbook Betting Exchange as the title sponsor of the 2021 event, which takes place over five weekends during October and November at Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Matchbook’s first sponsorship partnership with GRI results in the betting exchange sponsoring one of Ireland’s oldest and most prestigious greyhound racing events in the Irish racing calendar.

We are delighted to be partnering with Greyhound Racing Ireland in becoming the title sponsor of the St Leger



Gerard Dollard, CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland, said, “We are delighted to welcome Matchbook to Limerick Greyhound Stadium as title sponsor of the St Leger, an event with a long and prestigious history.”

“GRI has secured a number of new sponsors in recent years, which has helped to promote greyhound racing and support the GRI in progressing the delivery of a range of the care and welfare initiatives,” added Mr. Dollard.

“The newest sponsorship agreement demonstrates Matchbook’s commitment to the greyhound racing industry and provides a significant boost to the St Leger, which will offer a first prize of €30,000 to the winner.”

Matchbook’s Head of Marketing Eric Hegarty commented “We are delighted to be partnering with Greyhound Racing Ireland in becoming the title sponsor of the St Leger and to be associated with such a distinguished event with a proud history. Furthermore, the opportunity to support the Greyhound industry in Ireland is one that we very much are looking forward to as we continue to expand our own greyhound product offering”.

Round 1 of the 2021 St. Leger will be held on Saturday, October 30. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on November 6 and November 13 respectively, with the semi finals on November 20 and the Final on November 27. The final will be broadcast live online and on Racing Post Greyhound TV (RPGTV).