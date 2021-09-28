Two Limerick GAA clubs receive grants to develop the Irish language within their community

Two Limerick GAA clubs have receives grant aid to develop the Irish language within their community.

Ahane and Mungret St Pauls are among 12 GAA clubs nationally that have secured a €1000 grant to develop the Irish language among families in the club community.

Glór na nGael is supplying the grants to help the 12 clubs to establish Teanga Tí groups.

This scheme is in addition to the support given through Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha, is a joint project between Glór na nGael and the Gaelic Athletic Association.

Congratulating those who have been awarded the funding, Marcas Mac Ruairí, Teanga Tí manager from Glór na nGael said: “It is the aim of the Fondúireacht that the Irish language will be central in all activities of GAA clubs. Teanga Tí is a particular scheme to develop the Irish language among families in the club community and with the aim of those families using the Irish as their home language.”

Glór na nGael also thanked Foras na Gaeilge and the Department of Tourism Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for support with this initiative.

The 12 successful clubs are CLG Naomh Pól, Mungairit, Limerick; CLG Átháin, Limerick; CLG Beart, Donegal; CLG Cill Chomáin, Mayo; CLG Daingean Uí Chúis, Kerry; CLG Lios Póil, Kerry; CLG Mac Uilín, Ballycastle, Antrim; CLG Maigh Cuilinn, Galway; CLG Naomh Barróg, Dublin; CLG Naomh Columba, Donegal; CLG Naomh Éanna, Glengormley, Antrim; CLG Setanta, Ballymun, Dublin.