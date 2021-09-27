Limerick GAA confirm weekend schedule of 26 club hurling championship matches

THE Limerick club hurling championship reach the knockout stages this weekend.

There is a fixture list of 26 matches across the senior, intermediate and junior grades.

The weekend games will confirm the finalists in the Premier IHC, and the semi finalists in the senior and intermediate championships, while the Junior A grade will have just one group game remaining.

There are also relegation issues to be played out this Saturday and Sunday.

Silverware will be on offer on Friday evening when Garryspillane and Kildimo-Pallaskenry meet in the senior hurling County Cup final.

Tickets for all 26 games can be purchased here

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Quarter Finals

Kilmallock v South Liberties on Sunday October 3 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

Adare v Patrickswell on Sunday October 3 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4pm

Bon Secours Limerick Senior Hurling Cup Final

Garryspillane v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Friday October 1 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Section A Relegation Final

Ahane v Ballybrown on Saturday October 2 in Caherdavin at 4pm

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Section B Relegation Final

Blackrock v Monaleen on Saturday October 2 in Bruff at 4pm

Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC Semi Finals

Mungret v Glenroe on Saturday October 2 in Kilmallock at 4pm

Newcastle West v Cappamore on Sunday October 3 in Kilmallock at 2pm

Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC Relegation Final

Bruff v Murroe-Boher on Saturday October 2 in Caherconlish at 4pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC Quarter Finals

Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry on Saturday October 2 in The Bog Garden at 4pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Na Piarsaigh on Sunday October 3 in Clarina at 12noon

Bruree v Pallasgreen on Sunday October 3 in Bruff at 1pm

Knockaderry v Effin on Sunday October 3 in Feenagh at 1pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC Relegation Semi Finals

Tournafulla v Hospital-Herbertstown on Saturday October 2 in Feenagh at 4pm

Feohanagh v Kilmallock on Sunday October 3 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC Round Four

Rathkeale v Killeedy on Friday October 1 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

Askeaton v Doon on Saturday October 2 in Claughaun at 4pm

St Kierans v Monagea on Saturday October 2 in Knockaderry at 4pm

Claughaun v Staker Wallace on Saturday October 2 in Caherelly at 4pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Crecora-Manister on Saturday October 2 in Fedamore at 4pm

Old Christians v Templeglantine on Saturday October 2 in Croagh at 5pm

Patrickswell v Feenagh-Kilmeedy on Saturday October 2 in Askeaton at 5pm

St Patricks v Garryspillane on Sunday October 3 in Caherconlish at 1pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Caherline on Sunday October 3 in Kilbreedy at 1pm

Castletown-Ballyagran v Ballybrown on Sunday October 3 in Mick Neville Park at 5pm

Monaleen v Mungret on Sunday October 3 in Clarina at 5pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Ahane on Sunday October 3 in Caherconlish at 5pm