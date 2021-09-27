Limerick GAA confirm weekend schedule of 26 club hurling championship matches

Graeme Mulcahy missed the two Kilmallock games to-date in the Limerick SHC due to injury
THE Limerick club hurling championship reach the knockout stages this weekend.
There is a fixture list of 26 matches across the senior, intermediate and junior grades.
The weekend games will confirm the finalists in the Premier IHC, and the semi finalists in the senior and intermediate championships, while the Junior A grade will have just one group game remaining.
There are also relegation issues to be played out this Saturday and Sunday.
Silverware will be on offer on Friday evening when Garryspillane and Kildimo-Pallaskenry meet in the senior hurling County Cup final.
Bon Secours Limerick SHC Quarter Finals
Kilmallock v South Liberties on Sunday October 3 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm
Adare v Patrickswell on Sunday October 3 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4pm
Bon Secours Limerick Senior Hurling Cup Final
Garryspillane v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Friday October 1 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm
Bon Secours Limerick SHC Section A Relegation Final
Ahane v Ballybrown on Saturday October 2 in Caherdavin at 4pm
Bon Secours Limerick SHC Section B Relegation Final
Blackrock v Monaleen on Saturday October 2 in Bruff at 4pm
Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC Semi Finals
Mungret v Glenroe on Saturday October 2 in Kilmallock at 4pm
Newcastle West v Cappamore on Sunday October 3 in Kilmallock at 2pm
Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC Relegation Final
Bruff v Murroe-Boher on Saturday October 2 in Caherconlish at 4pm
Nick Grene Limerick IHC Quarter Finals
Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry on Saturday October 2 in The Bog Garden at 4pm
Croagh-Kilfinny v Na Piarsaigh on Sunday October 3 in Clarina at 12noon
Bruree v Pallasgreen on Sunday October 3 in Bruff at 1pm
Knockaderry v Effin on Sunday October 3 in Feenagh at 1pm
Nick Grene Limerick IHC Relegation Semi Finals
Tournafulla v Hospital-Herbertstown on Saturday October 2 in Feenagh at 4pm
Feohanagh v Kilmallock on Sunday October 3 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC Round Four
Rathkeale v Killeedy on Friday October 1 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Askeaton v Doon on Saturday October 2 in Claughaun at 4pm
St Kierans v Monagea on Saturday October 2 in Knockaderry at 4pm
Claughaun v Staker Wallace on Saturday October 2 in Caherelly at 4pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Crecora-Manister on Saturday October 2 in Fedamore at 4pm
Old Christians v Templeglantine on Saturday October 2 in Croagh at 5pm
Patrickswell v Feenagh-Kilmeedy on Saturday October 2 in Askeaton at 5pm
St Patricks v Garryspillane on Sunday October 3 in Caherconlish at 1pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Caherline on Sunday October 3 in Kilbreedy at 1pm
Castletown-Ballyagran v Ballybrown on Sunday October 3 in Mick Neville Park at 5pm
Monaleen v Mungret on Sunday October 3 in Clarina at 5pm
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Ahane on Sunday October 3 in Caherconlish at 5pm
