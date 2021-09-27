Search

27/09/2021

Semi-finalists confirmed in Limerick senior, intermediate and junior football championships

Newcastle West's Cian Sheehan breaks clear of Claughaun's Cian Byrnes in their Limerick SFC quarter final. PIC: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE semi finalists are known in the top four tiers of the Limerick club football championships.

A draw will take place to determine the varying semi final pairings.

In the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC champions Adare, 2019 winners Newcastle West, 2016 winners Monaleen and surprise packet Galtee Gaels complete the final four. All four were group winners and arrive into the semi finals with 100% records of three wins from three outings.

In the Griffins Coaches Limerick IFC, 2020 finalists Gerald Griffins and 2020 semi finalist St Senans are joined by Rathkeale and first time semi finallists Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

In the newly created Woodlands Hotel Premier JAFC, the final four are Mountcollins, Croom and the second string from both Fr Caseys and Newcastle West. The junior sides from the two senior clubs can't meet in the semi final as they emerged from the same group.

In the Woodlands Hotel JAFC, the semi finalists are Banogue, Camogue Rovers, Ballybricken-Bohermore and Feenagh-Kilmeedy. Like the senior championship, all four were group winners and have three successive victories under their belt.

Relegation matters have also become clear.

In the senior football championship Galbally will play Na Piarsaigh to determine who drops to the intermediate ranks.

In the intermediate football grade, Monaleen will play Crecora-Manister to decide who drops to the Premier JAFC in 2022. 

