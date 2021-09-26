Ballylanders ensure their senior status with derby win over Galbally in Limerick SFC

BALLYLANDERS preserved their senior football status with a five point derby win over Galbally in the Limerick senior club football championship.

In Kilmallock this Sunday evening this relegation play-off finished Ballylanders 1-13 Galbally 0-11.

Galbally now play Na Piarsaigh with the losing side dropping down to the intermediate ranks in 2022.

In this south Limerick derby a Shane O'Donoghue goal in the 23rd minute of the second half proved crucial.

Last season's county finalists Ballylanders did start the better and had five points scored before Galbally got on the scoresheet in the 12th minute through James Ryan.

Eoin Walsh and Jimmy Barry Murphy were among the early scorers for Ballylanders as they opened the five point lead.

By half time they were 0-8 to 0-3 ahead with two long range Eoin O'Mahony frees among their tally.

The lead was out to seven points early in the second half but then Galbally rallied.

And, that was despite the sending off for Ciaran Sheehan in the 11th minute of the second half.

Kieran Hickey frees left it 0-11 to 0-7 at the second half water break.

On the resumption came the goal and it was 1-12 to 0-7.

Ballylanders only scored once in the final quarter but Galbally couldn't find a way past Declan O'Connor for the necessary goal. James Ryan and Joshua Dineen had points but Ballylanders kept their south Limerick neighbours at bay to ensure victory.

