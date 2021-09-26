Search

26/09/2021

Ballylanders ensure their senior status with derby win over Galbally in Limerick SFC

Ballylanders secure replay in Limerick SFC quarter final with Adare

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Kilmallock

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

BALLYLANDERS preserved their senior football status with a five point derby win over Galbally in the Limerick senior club football championship.

In Kilmallock this Sunday evening this relegation play-off finished Ballylanders 1-13 Galbally 0-11.

Galbally now play Na Piarsaigh with the losing side dropping down to the intermediate ranks in 2022.

In this south Limerick derby a Shane O'Donoghue goal in the 23rd minute of the second half proved crucial.

Last season's county finalists Ballylanders did start the better and had five points scored before Galbally got on the scoresheet in the 12th minute through James Ryan.

Eoin Walsh and Jimmy Barry Murphy were among the early scorers for Ballylanders as they opened the five point lead.

By half time they were 0-8 to 0-3 ahead with two long range Eoin O'Mahony frees among their tally.

The lead was out to seven points early in the second half but then Galbally rallied.

And, that was despite the sending off for Ciaran Sheehan in the 11th minute of the second half.

Kieran Hickey frees left it 0-11 to 0-7 at the second half water break.

On the resumption came the goal and it was 1-12 to 0-7.

Ballylanders only scored once in the final quarter but Galbally couldn't find a way past Declan O'Connor for the necessary goal. James Ryan and Joshua Dineen had points but Ballylanders kept their south Limerick neighbours at bay to ensure victory.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media