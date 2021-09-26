Search

26/09/2021

Four clubs battle for two remaining semi final places in the Limerick SFC

Four sides battle for two remaining semi final places in the Limerick SFC

JUST four sides will remain standing this evening in the battle for the Limerick senior club football championship.

Monaleen and Galtee Gaels have already booked their spot in the semi finals of the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC.

There are two quarter final ties this Sunday at 1pm - both in Rathkeale and both a novel pairings.

In Mick Neville Park Newcastle West play Claughaun while in the Rathkeale club grounds Adare face Ballysteen.

Champions Adare bid to reach a fifth successive Limerick SFC semi final.

They face a Ballysteen side who are appearing in fourth successive quarter final. They beat Fr Caseys at this stage last season.
  
Newcastle West lost out at the quarter final stage last year to Adare.

The west Limerick side meet Claughaun in the Limerick SFC for the first time since 2010.

Promoted back up senior last season, Claughaun are looking to make an immediate impact in the top flight by toppling one of the pre-championship favourites.

Local News

