Two Kennedy goals help Monaleen see off Fr Caseys to reach the Limerick SFC semi finals

MONALEEN are the first side into the semi finals of the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship.

This Friday evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds this quarter final finished Monaleen 2-8 Fr Caseys 1-7.

In the final quarter Monaleen outscored the Abbeyfeale side 0-4 to 0-1 to advance into the last four.

Two Ross Kennedy goals powered Monaleen to the win.

It was Monaleen 1-3 Fr Caseys 0-4 at half time.

So four scores each in a half in which Monaleen had one wide more- 5-4.

The Abbeyfeale men had three points in the opening 10-minutes and then just one more score in the remaining 20 in the half.

At the other end, Monaleen didn't score in the opening 10-minutes and had a 19th minute goal to spur them ahead at the break.

Rory O'Brien set the ball rolling for Fr Caseys after two minutes and when Adrian Enright kicked a sixth minute free the men from the Kerry border had the start they would have wanted.

Daniel Daly went close to a goal but they did stretch their lead when Rory O'Brien pointed in the 10th minute.

Within a minute Mark O'Dwyer opened the Monaleen account and that's the way it remaining, 0-3 to 0-1, at the first half water break.

Brian Donovan (free) cut the lead on the resumption.

Then came the goal - Ross Kennedy palming to the net from close range to see Monaleen into the lead for the first time and 19-minutes played.

Daly replied to end 16-minutes without a score for Fr Caseys.

Just before half time corner back Peter Cusack had the fourth Monaleen score of the half to ensure a two point interval lead for the city side.

After a slow-burner of a first half two early goals brought the game to life in the second half.

Three minutes in, Ross Kennedy had his second goal - again palming to the net after a pass across the goals from Brian Donovan.

Within a minute came a Fr Caseys goal - a nice flowing move ended by Robert Browne after Rory O'Brien supplied the final pass.

With two frees from Cormac Roche, the game was level for the first time on 40-minutes - Fr Caseys 1-6, Monaleen 2-3.

By the water break on 45-minutes a Donnacha O'Dalaigh point had edged Monaleen back in front, 2-4 to 1-6.

On the restart long serving duo Eoin Keating and Ger Collins extended the Monaleen lead to three points but just as quick Adrian Enright cut the lead.

With 10-minutes to play it was a two point game.

Goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan and Brian Donovan kicked late frees to seal the win.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.