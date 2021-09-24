Search

24/09/2021

Ireland rugby's trip to Las Vegas cancelled

The 2021 Las Vegas Rugby Cup between the USA and Ireland scheduled for Saturday October 30 at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas has been cancelled.

According to the IRFU - "The continued border restrictions on entry into the United States from Ireland and the UK have presented insurmountable logistical challenges for the Irish team to fulfil the fixture"

Philip Browne, IRFU CEO, commented, "It’s regrettable that the game won’t be going ahead this October. From an IRFU point of view, the match presented the Irish team with another valuable Test match and the opportunity to experience the atmosphere at the impressive Allegiant Stadium. I am sure Irish supporters were excited at the prospect of seeing the team play in Las Vegas. Irish Rugby is committed to enhancing its connection with the Irish Diaspora in the US and has played memorable fixtures in Chicago and New Jersey in recent seasons as we further expand the Irish Rugby brand globally. We are very supportive at looking at rescheduling the fixture next year."

"We’re obviously extremely disappointed to hear this match is unable to take place as scheduled in 2021," said USA Rugby CEO Ross Young, "Learning about the impact of ever-changing travel restrictions was devastating, but unfortunately an all-too-common consequence for international sport over the past year and a half. Knowing that our Men’s Eagles will still have the chance to host Ireland in a venue like Allegiant Stadium next year is encouraging and we look forward to seeing that event being confirmed and ultimately delivered as a bigger and better experience for everyone."

Any fans who have purchased tickets will be offered a refund and are asked to contact their respective ticket purchase platform to secure a refund in accordance with the terms and conditions of the tickets purchased.

Updates for 2022 will follow in due course.

