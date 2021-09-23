Limerick champions learn their fate in Munster GAA club hurling and football championships

THE draws for the 2021 Munster GAA club hurling and football championships took place this Thursday evening.

Six Limerick teams will see action across the senior, intermediate and junior grades - dates are yet to be confirmed.

There are three Limerick v Cork hurling semi final fixtures.

In the Munster club SHC the Limerick winners will play the Cork representatives at a Limerick venue in the provincial semi final.

In the other side of the draw, the Clare winners will entertain the Waterford winners in a quarter final, with the Tipperary champions awaiting in the semi final.

In the Munster club SFC, the Limerick winners will be at home to the Waterford champions in a quarter final tie. The winners would play the Kerry representatives in a semi final.

In the other quarter final, the Clare winners will entertain a Tipperary side, with the Cork champions awaiting the winner in a semi final.

In intermediate hurling it is again a Limerick (Premier IHC winners) v Cork semi final - venue to be confirmed.

In the other side of the draw Clare entertain Waterford and Tipperary entertain Kerry in two quarter finals - the two winners to meet in a semi final.

In intermediate football, the Limerick champions will be away to the Clare winners in a quarter final. The winner will then play Cork.

In the other side of the draw, Tipperary entertain Waterford in a quarter final, with Kerry awaiting in a semi final.

In junior hurling, there will be another Limerick (JAHC winners) v Cork semi final - venue to be confirmed.

In the other side of the draw, Kerry's representatives entertain Tipperary and the Clare representatives entertain Waterford in two quarter finals - the winners to meet in a semi final.

In the Munster club junior football championship, the Limerick representatives will be at home to a Tipperary side in a quarter final. The winners will play a side from Waterford.

In the other side of the draw, Clare will entertain Cork with Kerry awaiting in a semi final.

