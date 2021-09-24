Fr Caseys and Monaleen kick-off weekend of Limerick SFC quarter final action

MONALEEN and Fr Caseys meet in the first of the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship quarter finals this Friday evening.

The men from Abbeyfeale and Castletroy meet in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30.

The sides met in the County League in July, when the city side were 3-10 to 1-12 winners enroute to winning the title with a final success over Newcastle West.

Monaleen reach this quarter final with wins over Ballylanders and Claughaun while Fr Caseys defeated Galbally but then lost to Newcastle West.

Monaleen are looking to go one step further than last season when they fell to a quarter final defeat to Ballylanders.

It's 2009 since Fr Caseys last won a game in the knockout stages of the Limerick SFC. At senior level, the Abbeyfeale side have lost eight games in a row in the knockout stages across the last 11 years.

The last quarter final meeting of these teams was in 2010 when the men in red were 0-11 to 0-9 winners.

