23/09/2021

Teams look to build momentum in round two of the Limerick Ladies Football Championship

Limerick

Representatives from the Junior A team at the 3Dental launch of the Limerick Ladies Football Championships. PIC: Eamon Doody, SkyView Photography

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ROUND two of the 3Dental sponsored Limerick senior, intermediate and junior ladies football club championships take place this Sunday September 26.

Round one winners can all but confirm their places in the knockout stages with another victory.

Those who had round one byes will be hoping to hit the ground running, while others will be attempting to regroup after opening round defeats.

In the senior championship, holders St Ailbes will be looking to get back to winning ways after a round one draw with Ballylanders. This Sunday they host Old Mill.

In Tournafulla there is a big west Limerick derby when impressive round one victors Feohanagh-Castlemahon play Monagea.

Senior

Old Mill v St Ailbes at 4pm in St Ailbes

Monagea v Feohanagh-Castlemahon at 4pm in Tournafulla

Intermediate

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Oola at 4pm in Dromcollogher

Mungret St Pauls v Murroe-Boher at 4pm in Mungret

Junior A 

Adare v Ahane at 11am in Croagh

Galtee Gaels v Athea at 11am in Athea

Junior B

Oola B v Croom at 11am in Oola

Gearld Griffins v Monagea B at 11am in Ballyhahil

Pallasgreen v Ballylanders B at 11am in Ballylanders

Fr Caseys B v Dromcollogher-Broadford B at 11am in Fr Caseys

