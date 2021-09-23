Teams look to build momentum in round two of the Limerick Ladies Football Championship

Representatives from the Junior A team at the 3Dental launch of the Limerick Ladies Football Championships. PIC: Eamon Doody, SkyView Photography
ROUND two of the 3Dental sponsored Limerick senior, intermediate and junior ladies football club championships take place this Sunday September 26.
Round one winners can all but confirm their places in the knockout stages with another victory.
Those who had round one byes will be hoping to hit the ground running, while others will be attempting to regroup after opening round defeats.
In the senior championship, holders St Ailbes will be looking to get back to winning ways after a round one draw with Ballylanders. This Sunday they host Old Mill.
In Tournafulla there is a big west Limerick derby when impressive round one victors Feohanagh-Castlemahon play Monagea.
Senior
Old Mill v St Ailbes at 4pm in St Ailbes
Monagea v Feohanagh-Castlemahon at 4pm in Tournafulla
Intermediate
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Oola at 4pm in Dromcollogher
Mungret St Pauls v Murroe-Boher at 4pm in Mungret
Junior A
Adare v Ahane at 11am in Croagh
Galtee Gaels v Athea at 11am in Athea
Junior B
Oola B v Croom at 11am in Oola
Gearld Griffins v Monagea B at 11am in Ballyhahil
Pallasgreen v Ballylanders B at 11am in Ballylanders
Fr Caseys B v Dromcollogher-Broadford B at 11am in Fr Caseys
