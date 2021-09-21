New book charts Limerick journey to back-to-back All-Ireland hurling titles

A new pictorial review of Limerick's back-to-back All-Ireland senior hurling titles is to hit the shops next month.
Back 2 Back is a 168-page paperback coffee table book from the photographers of the Sportsfile agency.
The pictorial record of how the Limerick’s hurlers captured the Liam MacCarthy Cup two years in a row 2020 and 2021 has words by RTE's Damian Lawlor.
The book will be published on October 1 and can be purchased now on the sportsfile website
Back 2 Back is officially endorsed by the Limerick County Board and retails at €19.95.
