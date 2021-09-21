Fixtures confirmed for the knockout stages of Limerick's senior and intermediate hurling

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the fixtures for the knockout stages of the senior and intermediate club hurling championships.

A total of 14 games across the top three tiers are scheduled for the weekend of October 1-3.

The flagships fixture will be a Bon Secours Limerick SHC quarter final double-header in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday October 3.

There will also be silverware given out on the opening weekend of next month - Garryspillane and Kildimo-Pallaskenry opting to play in the senior hurling County Cup final, which wasn't played last year.

In the Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC there are two semi finals, while in the Nick Grene Limerick IHC there are four quarter finals.

Relegation matters are also at hand with 10 teams battling to maintain their current status across the varying grades.

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Quarter Finals

Kilmallock v South Liberties on Sunday October 3 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

Adare v Patrickswell on Sunday October 3 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4pm

Bon Secours Limerick Senior Hurling Cup Final

Garryspillane v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Friday October 1 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Section A Relegation Final

Ahane v Ballybrown on Saturday October 2 in Caherdavin at 4pm

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Section B Relegation Final

Blackrock v Monaleen on Saturday October 2 in Bruff at 4pm

Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC Semi Finals

Mungret v Glenroe on Saturday October 2 in Kilmallock at 4pm

Newcastle West v Cappamore on Sunday October 3 in Kilmallock at 2pm

Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC Relegation Final

Bruff v Murroe-Boher on Saturday October 2 in Caherconlish at 4pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC Quarter Finals

Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry on Saturday October 2 in The Bog Garden at 4pm

Bruree v Pallasgreen on Sunday October 3 in Bruff at 1pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Na Piarsaigh on Sunday October 3 in Clarina at 1pm

Knockaderry v Effin on Sunday October 3 in Feenagh at 1pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC Relegation Semi Finals

Tournafulla v Hospital-Herbertstown on Saturday October 2 in Feenagh at 4pm

Feohanagh v Kilmallock on Sunday October 3 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm