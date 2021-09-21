Search

21/09/2021

Fixtures confirmed for the knockout stages of Limerick's senior and intermediate hurling

Fixtures confirmed for the knockout stages of Limerick's senior and intermediate hurling

Con Berkery of Cappamore is chased by Finn Hourigan of Murroe-Boher during their Limerick Premier IHC clash last Sunday. PIC: Sinead Kiely

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the fixtures for the knockout stages of the senior and intermediate club hurling championships.

A total of 14 games across the top three tiers are scheduled for the weekend of October 1-3.

The flagships fixture will be a Bon Secours Limerick SHC quarter final double-header in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday October 3.

There will also be silverware given out on the opening weekend of next month - Garryspillane and Kildimo-Pallaskenry opting to play in the senior hurling County Cup final, which wasn't played last year.

In the Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC there are two semi finals, while in the Nick Grene Limerick IHC there are four quarter finals.

Relegation matters are also at hand with 10 teams battling to maintain their current status across the varying grades.

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Quarter Finals

Kilmallock v South Liberties on Sunday October 3 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm 

Adare v Patrickswell on Sunday October 3 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4pm 

Bon Secours Limerick Senior Hurling Cup Final

Garryspillane v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Friday October 1 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Section A Relegation Final

Ahane v Ballybrown on Saturday October 2 in Caherdavin at 4pm

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Section B Relegation Final

Blackrock v Monaleen on Saturday October 2 in Bruff at 4pm

Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC Semi Finals

Mungret v Glenroe on Saturday October 2 in Kilmallock at 4pm 

Newcastle West v Cappamore on Sunday October 3 in Kilmallock at 2pm 

Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC Relegation Final

Bruff v Murroe-Boher on Saturday October 2 in Caherconlish at 4pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC Quarter Finals

Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry on Saturday October 2 in The Bog Garden at 4pm

Bruree v Pallasgreen on Sunday October 3 in Bruff at 1pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Na Piarsaigh on Sunday October 3 in Clarina at 1pm

Knockaderry v Effin on Sunday October 3 in Feenagh at 1pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC Relegation Semi Finals

Tournafulla v Hospital-Herbertstown on Saturday October 2 in Feenagh at 4pm

Feohanagh v Kilmallock on Sunday October 3 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media