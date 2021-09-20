Quarter final draw confirmed in Limerick senior club hurling championship

THE quarter final draw has produced two interesting ties in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

The games will take place as a double-header in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday October 3.

At 2pm is the meeting of Kilmallock and South Liberties, while at 4pm is the meeting of neighbours Patrickswell and Adare.

Awaiting in the semi finals on October 10 are Na Piarsaigh and Doon, who will be kept apart in the last four draw. Previous meetings will also be avoided where possible when it comes to the semi finals.

Patrickswell and Adare will be meeting in knockout hurling for the first time since a 2015 semi final tie.

The Well will be seeking to reach a seventh successive semi final when they face an Adare side back in the knockout stages after a three year absence.

In the curtain-raiser Kilmallock will be attempting to reach a 10 straight semi final.

South Liberties were promoted back up to the senior ranks in 2009 and have appeared unsuccessfully in four quarter finals.

Their clash with Kilmallock will be their third quarter final appearance in the last four years.

See a round-up of all other senior and intermediate hurling pairings here