Search

20/09/2021

Quarter final draw confirmed in Limerick senior club hurling championship

Opinion: Patrickswell send out early message to all - Martin Kiely

Patrickswell's Diarmaid Byrnes

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE quarter final draw has produced two interesting ties in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

The games will take place as a double-header in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday October 3.

At 2pm is the meeting of Kilmallock and South Liberties, while at 4pm is the meeting of neighbours Patrickswell and Adare.

Awaiting in the semi finals on October 10 are Na Piarsaigh and Doon, who will be kept apart in the last four draw. Previous meetings will also be avoided where possible when it comes to the semi finals.

Patrickswell and Adare will be meeting in knockout hurling for the first time since a 2015 semi final tie.

The Well will be seeking to reach a seventh successive semi final when they face an Adare side back in the knockout stages after a three year absence.

In the curtain-raiser Kilmallock will be attempting to reach a 10 straight semi final.

South Liberties were promoted back up to the senior ranks in 2009 and have appeared unsuccessfully in four quarter finals.

Their clash with Kilmallock will be their third quarter final appearance in the last four years.

See a round-up of all other senior and intermediate hurling pairings here

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media