22 Limerick club football championship matches as quarter finals commence in four grades

THE semi final line-up will be complete in four grades of Limerick club football championship this weekend.
Limerick GAA fixture planners have confirmed a schedule of 22 games for this coming weekend which will determine the final 16 teams chasing silverware at senior, intermediate and junior levels.
There are also 12 teams battled relegation in the varying grades with six teams attempting to secure their status with victory this week - games run from Wednesday to Sunday September 22-26.
The varying championship semi finals are in the Master Fixture list for the following weekend; October 2-3 but could become complicated with dual club partisipation.
IRISH WIRE PRODUCTS LIMERICK SFC QUARTER FINALS
Monaleen v Fr Caseys on Friday September 24 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm
Oola v Galtee Gaels on Saturday September 25 in Kilmallock at 4pm
Ballysteen v Adare on Sunday September 26 in The Bog Garden at 1pm
Claughaun v Newcastle West on Sunday September 26 in Mick Neville Park at 1pm
GRIFFINS COACHES LIMERICK IFC QUARTER FINALS
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Rathkeale on Thursday September 23 in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Mungret on Saturday September 25 in Clarina at 5pm
St Senans v Pallasgreen on Sunday September 26 in Clarina at 1pm
Bruff v Gerald Griffins on Sunday September 26 in Newcastle West at 1pm
WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK PREMIER JAFC QUARTER FINALS
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Fr Caseys on Thursday September 23 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Mountcollins v Athea on Friday September 24 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
Monagea v Newcastle West on Saturday September 25 in Dromcollogher at 4pm
Castlemahon v Croom on Sunday September 26 in Feenagh at 5pm
WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAFC QUARTER FINALS
Banogue v Bruree on Sunday September 26 in Croom at 12noon
Mungret v Ballybricken-Bohermore on Sunday September 26 in Claughaun at 12noon
St Patricks v Camogue Rovers on Sunday September 26 in Mungret at 12noon
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Adare on Sunday September 26 in Ballingarry at 5.30
IRISH WIRE PRODUCTS LIMERICK SFC RELEGATION SEMI FINALS
St Kierans v Na Piarsaigh on Saturday September 25 in Croagh at 5pm
Ballylanders v Galbally on Sunday September 26 in Kilmallock at 5pm
GRIFFINS COACHES LIMERICK IFC RELEGATION SEMI FINALS
Glin v Monaleen on Saturday September 25 in Askeaton at 5pm
St Patricks v Crecora-Manister on Sunday September 26 in Rathbane at 5pm
WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK PREMIER JAFC RELEGATION
Hospital-Herbertstown relegated
WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAFC RELEGATION SEMI FINALS
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Na Piarsaigh on Wednesday September 22 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm
South Liberties v Ahane on Wednesday September 22 in in Doon at 7.30pm
