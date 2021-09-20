22 Limerick club football championship matches as quarter finals commence in four grades

THE semi final line-up will be complete in four grades of Limerick club football championship this weekend.

Limerick GAA fixture planners have confirmed a schedule of 22 games for this coming weekend which will determine the final 16 teams chasing silverware at senior, intermediate and junior levels.

There are also 12 teams battled relegation in the varying grades with six teams attempting to secure their status with victory this week - games run from Wednesday to Sunday September 22-26.

The varying championship semi finals are in the Master Fixture list for the following weekend; October 2-3 but could become complicated with dual club partisipation.

IRISH WIRE PRODUCTS LIMERICK SFC QUARTER FINALS

Monaleen v Fr Caseys on Friday September 24 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Oola v Galtee Gaels on Saturday September 25 in Kilmallock at 4pm

Ballysteen v Adare on Sunday September 26 in The Bog Garden at 1pm

Claughaun v Newcastle West on Sunday September 26 in Mick Neville Park at 1pm

GRIFFINS COACHES LIMERICK IFC QUARTER FINALS

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Rathkeale on Thursday September 23 in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Mungret on Saturday September 25 in Clarina at 5pm

St Senans v Pallasgreen on Sunday September 26 in Clarina at 1pm

Bruff v Gerald Griffins on Sunday September 26 in Newcastle West at 1pm

WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK PREMIER JAFC QUARTER FINALS

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Fr Caseys on Thursday September 23 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

Mountcollins v Athea on Friday September 24 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

Monagea v Newcastle West on Saturday September 25 in Dromcollogher at 4pm

Castlemahon v Croom on Sunday September 26 in Feenagh at 5pm

WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAFC QUARTER FINALS

Banogue v Bruree on Sunday September 26 in Croom at 12noon

Mungret v Ballybricken-Bohermore on Sunday September 26 in Claughaun at 12noon

St Patricks v Camogue Rovers on Sunday September 26 in Mungret at 12noon

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Adare on Sunday September 26 in Ballingarry at 5.30

IRISH WIRE PRODUCTS LIMERICK SFC RELEGATION SEMI FINALS

St Kierans v Na Piarsaigh on Saturday September 25 in Croagh at 5pm

Ballylanders v Galbally on Sunday September 26 in Kilmallock at 5pm

GRIFFINS COACHES LIMERICK IFC RELEGATION SEMI FINALS

Glin v Monaleen on Saturday September 25 in Askeaton at 5pm

St Patricks v Crecora-Manister on Sunday September 26 in Rathbane at 5pm

WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK PREMIER JAFC RELEGATION

Hospital-Herbertstown relegated

WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAFC RELEGATION SEMI FINALS

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Na Piarsaigh on Wednesday September 22 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

South Liberties v Ahane on Wednesday September 22 in in Doon at 7.30pm