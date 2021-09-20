Search

20/09/2021

Line-ups for knockout stages in Limerick senior and intermediate hurling championships

Doon's Adam English is tackled by Ahane's Evan O'Leary and Mark Foley in Sunday's Limerick SHC tie. PIC: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ALL the big guns are still standing in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship as the competition enters the knockout stages.

Champions Na Piarsaigh and last year’s beaten finalists Doon have both advanced as group winners to the semi finals on October 9/10.

Both have 100% records and were weekend winners against Ballybrown and Ahane respectively.

Quarter finals places go to Patrickswell and Kilmallock from Section A and Section B group winners; South Liberties and Adare.
So six teams remain in the hunt for the Daly Cup ahead of a break for two weekends of club football.

A draw will take place to determine the two quarter finals with Patrickswell and Kilmallock playing either Adare or South Libertgies - quater finals in the Master Fixture list for October 2/3.

Four senior sides face relegation issues – Ahane play Ballybrown to determine who drops from the top group to Section B. They will be replaced by South Liberties or Adare who will play in a promotion play-off.

Monaleen and Blackrock play to confirm who loses their senior status and drops to the Premier IHC in 2020.

The race for promotion to the senior ranks is down to four. The Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC semi finals are Mungret v Glenroe and Newcastle West v Cappamore. Mungret hold the only 100% record ahead of the semi finals on October 2/3.

Relegation in this grade will be between Bruff and Murroe-Boher, who were only relegated down from senior last year.

The Nick Grene Limerick IHC has reached the quarter finals; 2020 junior champions Croagh-Kilfinny v Na Piarsaigh; Effin v Knockaderry, Bruree v Pallasgreen and neighbours Granagh-Ballingarry v Croom.

Bruree and Effin hold the only 100% records ahead of the last eight ties on October 2/3.

Four sides will battle to avoid the drop down to the junior ranks – Kilmallock v Feohanagh and Tournafulla v Hospital-Herbertstown.

In the Limerick junior A hurling championship three of the five rounds of group games are complete with Mungret, Ballybricken-Bohermore and Castletown-Ballyagran all with 100% records. The next round of Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC is October 2/3.

