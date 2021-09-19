Search

19/09/2021

Adare hold off neighbours Kildimo-Pallaskenry to reach Limerick SHC quarter finals

Adare's Willie Griffin

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in LIT sportsgrounds

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ADARE booked their place in the quarter finals of the Bon Secours Limerick club senior hurling championship this Sunday evening. 

In the LIT Gaelic Grounds it finished Adare 1-21 Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-19.

This game was level at half time - 0-11 each.

It was an end-to-end contest with the sides level on five occasions.

The teams swapped scores up to the eighth minute at 0-5 each.

Cathal Downes, Kyle Hayes and Darren O'Connell all on the mark early for the men in blue, while Willie Griffin, Brendan O'Connor and Jody Hannon among the Adare tally.

Then came five unanswered scores for Adare to move them 0-8 to 0-5 ahead on 12-minutes with Declan Hannon now on the scoresheet. 

A Shaun Barry free left it 0-8 to 0-6 at the first half water break.

Willie Griffin and Mike Keane points edged Adare 0-11 to 0-7 ahead but the men in blue battled back with a run of scores to level at 0-11 each on half time.

Six minutes into the second half Declan Hannon goaled for Adare to gain momentum and a 1-15 to 0-14 lead.

By the second half water break it was 1-17 to 0-16 to Adare.

Davey Lyons and Shane O'Connor had points off the bench and the lead was six points with five minutes to play.

But there was a late salvo from Kildimo-Pallaskenry. Shaun Barry had frees and then two minutes into injury time Darren O'Connell goaled.

But with that came the final whistle and a two point Adare win.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.

