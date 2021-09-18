Two Limerick clubs advance to Munster Senior Cup semi-finals

FREE-SCORING Garryowen eased past Limerick rivals Bruff 48-10 in the quarter-finals of the Munster Senior Cup at Kilballyowen Park on Saturday.

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A side Garryowen ran in eight tries in all to set up a semi-final clash away to Cashel.

Garryowen led Saturday's quarter-final 26-10 at half-time at Bruff. Mark Fitzgerald scored a first half try for the home side, while Andrew O'Byrne added a conversion and penalty goal.

Garryowen's final tally of eight tries came courtesy of Colm Quilligan, Jamie Heuston, Alexander Wood, Bryan Fitzgerald, Ed Barry, Aaron Cosgrove, Niall Horan and Luke Cronin. Jamie Heuston converted three of the tries, with Alexander Wood converted one.

Garryowen's semi-final opponents Cashel had edged past Nenagh Ormond 10-7 in their quarter-final.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Old Crescent who lost out 32-31 to Highfield in a nail-biting quarter-final played at Rosbrien also on Saturday afternoon.

A 78th minute penalty goal finally swung the game in the Cork side's favour after Crescent had managed to turnaround a half-time deficit in their favour.

Highfield led 22-7 at half-time, the Crescent points coming courtesy of a Dan Hurley try, converted by Ronan McKenna in the 37th minute.

Visitors Highfield had managed four tries in that opening half, including being awarded a penalty try.

Resilient Crescent roared back in the third quarter to get ahead, with tries from Kevin Doyle, Jack O'Mahony and Cathal Monaghan together with a penalty goal and three conversion from McKenna helping the home side rack up 24 unanswered points to gain a 31-22 lead after 71 minutes.

The see-saw nature of the scoring continued, however, when Highfield regained the lead with a crucial try from Rob Murphy which was converted in the 75th minute followed by what turned out to be the match-winning penalty kick from Paddy O'Toole three minutes later.

Highfield will now host Young Munster in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Cup. Munsters' defeated UL-Bohs 34-15 at Clifford Park on Friday night.

Results:

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup:

Bruff 10, Garryowen 48;

Nenagh Ormond 7, Cashel 10;

Old Crescent 31, Highfield 32;

Young Munster 34, U.L. Bohemian 15;

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate:

Clonmel 15, U.C.C. 33;

Cork Constitution 55, Dolphin 10;

Kilfeacle 14, Sunday's Well 20;

Shannon 49, Midleton 12;

The Semi Final line up:

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Cashel v Garryowen, Highfield v Young Munster,

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate: Shannon v UCC, Sunday’s Well v Cork Constitution.

Dates and times will be announced later.