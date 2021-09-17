13 Munster Rugby players named in Ireland squad for camp

ANDY Farrell and his Ireland coaching team have assembled a group of 50 players for a one day camp at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin.

The Ireland men’s squad have an action packed 12 months ahead with games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in the Autumn Nations Series in November.

In February and March there are tricky away games against England and France in the 2022 Six Nations Championships while Ireland host Wales, Italy and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

In July 2022 the team are also due to play a three Test tour against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

During the summer Ireland recorded victories over Japan (39-31) and the USA (71-10) while capping nine new players – Robert Baloucoune, Caolin Blade, Paul Boyle, Harry Byrne, Gavin Coombes, James Hume, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Fineen Wycherley

Also during this period Jack Conan, Tadgh Furlong and Robbie Henshaw started all three Tests for the British and Irish Lions against South Africa while Conor Murray featured in all three games starting the second Test. Tadhg Beirne was a replacement in the first two Tests and Bundee Aki started the series decider.



Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series games at the Aviva Stadium will be televised on RTE (ROI) and Channel 4 (NI). The IRFU will finalise stadium capacity for these games following direction from government in October.



Backs (23)

Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 5 caps

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Billy Burns (Ulster) 7 caps

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 15 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps



Forwards (27)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps

Paul Boyle (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps

Eric O’Sullivan (Ulster/ Banbridge) 1 cap

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 24 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) 1 cap



Autumn Nations Series

IRELAND v Japan

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 6th November, 2021



IRELAND v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 13th November, 2021



IRELAND v Argentina

Aviva Stadium, Sunday 21st November, 2021



2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship

IRELAND v Wales

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 5th February, 2022



France v IRELAND

Stade de France, Saturday 12th February, 2022



IRELAND v Italy

Aviva Stadium, Sunday 27th February, 2022

England v IRELAND

Twickenham Stadium, Saturday 12th March, 2022



IRELAND v Scotland

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 19th March, 2022