17/09/2021

Five Limerick clubs chase Munster Senior Cup semi-final spots

Action from Bruff's 2011 Munster Senior Cup final victory over Garryowen at Thomond Park. The sides meet again in the Cup this Saturday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE quarter-finals of the Munster Senior Cup which feature five Limerick clubs are set to begin this Friday night.

Holders Young Munster, who defeated Cork Constitution in the opening round, will host local rivals UL-Bohemain in their last eight clash at Tom Clifford Park on Friday night, 8pm.

The quarter-final action continues on tomorrow, Saturday, 2.30pm, when Bruff entertain Garryowen at Kilballyowen Park.

The fifth Limerick side in quarter-final action are Old Crescent who host Highfield at Rosbrien at the same time.

While Munsters' defeated Cork Constitution 19-12 in their first round fixture last weekend, UL-Bohs secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 24-21 victory over Dolphin.

Meanwhile, Bruff defeated Clonmel 25-12 to book their quarter-final place and secure a home fixture against Garryowen who had thumped UCC 42-12 at the Mardyke last weekend.

The fifth Limerick side to reach the quarter-finals, Old Crescent edged past Kilfeacle 17-14 to set up their last eight meeting with Highfield.

This weekend's quarter-final line is completed by the Tipperary derby meeting of Nenagh Ormond and Cashel, who defeated Shannon in the opening round.

