Limerick duo to take part in All-Ireland Poc Fada finals on the Cooley Mountains

Kilkenny hurler Eoin Murphy, sponsor Martin Donnelly, and Antrim Camogie player Roisin McCormack at today's launch of the 2021 M Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals. PIC: Sportsfile
THERE are two Limerick invites to take part in the 2021 All-Ireland Poc Fada finals on the Cooley Mountains in Co Louth.
Pallasgreen's Colin Ryan and all-conquering handball star Martina McMahon will fly the Limerick flag on Saturday September 25.
With no qualifiers this year, the Limerick pair are among those invited to take part in the Martin Donnelly sponsored event later this month.
Back in 2019, 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner Colin Ryan finished in fourth place in the All-Ireland Poc Fada finals - just four shots behind the winner Cillian Kiely from Offaly's Kilcormac Killoughey club.
Broadford Handball Club star Martina McMahon is one of camogie invites. The Croagh-Kilfinny native is a former county camogie player and indeed a former Munster Camogie Poc Fada champion back in 2013.
Today saw the launch of the 2021 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals by GAA President Larry McCarthy, and Camogie Association President Hilda Breslin in Croke Park.
