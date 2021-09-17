Search

17/09/2021

Battle for final six places in the Limerick senior club hurling championship

Limerick

Pictured at the launch of the Bon Secours Limerick SHC. PIC: Diarmuid Greene

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

JUST six teams will be left standing in the race for the Daly Cup after this weekend’s final round of group games in the Bon Secours Limerick SHC.

While a number of teams have one foot in the knockout stages, mathematically all can't be confirmed only after the weekend games – Patrickswell the only side assured of their place in the next phase.

Another four teams will be in relegation trouble – Monaleen already confirmed as one team in the play-off to determine who drops to the Premier IHC.

The first of the four games is the meeting of South Liberties and Garryspillane. 

It’s 2013 since they met in the senior ranks.

Brain Ryan’s Liberties know that victory or a draw will see them top the group and reach a quarter final and also a promotion play-off against Adare or Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Garryspillane must win to avoid the relegation play-off with Monaleen. The Bouncers will need a double digits win to overtake Liberties but a lesser win could push Blackrock into relegation trouble.

On Saturday Ballybrown and Na Piarsaigh meet.

This is a repeat of last year’s quarter final which the Caherdavin side won; 0-26 to 0-13.

A Ballybrown win would push Kilmallock out of the knockout stages for the first time since 2009. 

First up on Sunday is the meeting of Ahane and Doon. Certainly no strangers in East Board competitions but it’s 2017 since they met in the county championship.

The Castleconnell men need to win by eight points to avoid a relegation play-off and such a scenario would see Doon miss out on the knockout stages.

In the final game of the weekend, it’s a unique meeting of Adare and Kildimo-Pallaskenry - the only tie of the championship to-date between sides with a win under their belt after both defeated Monaleen in their respective opening round games.

It’s a winner takes all tie - the winner into quarter finals and also the promotion play-off. Adare looking for a swift return into Section A after dropping down last year when losing the play-off to Ahane. A draw would see Adare progress.

The quarter finals will take place on October 1-3 with the semi finals the following week and the Bon Secours Limerick SHC final set for October 24.

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Round 3

South Liberties v Garryspillane on Friday in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Ballybrown v Na Piarsaigh on Saturday in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Ahane v Doon on Sunday in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

Adare v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Sunday in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 6pm

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media