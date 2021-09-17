Battle for final six places in the Limerick senior club hurling championship

JUST six teams will be left standing in the race for the Daly Cup after this weekend’s final round of group games in the Bon Secours Limerick SHC.

While a number of teams have one foot in the knockout stages, mathematically all can't be confirmed only after the weekend games – Patrickswell the only side assured of their place in the next phase.

Another four teams will be in relegation trouble – Monaleen already confirmed as one team in the play-off to determine who drops to the Premier IHC.

The first of the four games is the meeting of South Liberties and Garryspillane.

It’s 2013 since they met in the senior ranks.

Brain Ryan’s Liberties know that victory or a draw will see them top the group and reach a quarter final and also a promotion play-off against Adare or Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Garryspillane must win to avoid the relegation play-off with Monaleen. The Bouncers will need a double digits win to overtake Liberties but a lesser win could push Blackrock into relegation trouble.

On Saturday Ballybrown and Na Piarsaigh meet.

This is a repeat of last year’s quarter final which the Caherdavin side won; 0-26 to 0-13.

A Ballybrown win would push Kilmallock out of the knockout stages for the first time since 2009.

First up on Sunday is the meeting of Ahane and Doon. Certainly no strangers in East Board competitions but it’s 2017 since they met in the county championship.

The Castleconnell men need to win by eight points to avoid a relegation play-off and such a scenario would see Doon miss out on the knockout stages.

In the final game of the weekend, it’s a unique meeting of Adare and Kildimo-Pallaskenry - the only tie of the championship to-date between sides with a win under their belt after both defeated Monaleen in their respective opening round games.

It’s a winner takes all tie - the winner into quarter finals and also the promotion play-off. Adare looking for a swift return into Section A after dropping down last year when losing the play-off to Ahane. A draw would see Adare progress.

The quarter finals will take place on October 1-3 with the semi finals the following week and the Bon Secours Limerick SHC final set for October 24.

Bon Secours Limerick SHC Round 3

South Liberties v Garryspillane on Friday in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Ballybrown v Na Piarsaigh on Saturday in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Ahane v Doon on Sunday in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

Adare v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Sunday in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 6pm