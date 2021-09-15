Search

15/09/2021

Some eye catching results in round one of the Limerick Ladies Football Club Championship

Limerick

Representatives from the six intermediate clubs at the 3Dental launch of the Limerick Ladies Football Championships. PIC: Eamon Doody, SkyView Photography

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

CHAMPIONS St Ailbes were held to a draw as the Limerick Ladies Football club championship commenced last weekend.

In the 3Dental Senior Championship; there was a big win for Feohanagh-Castlemahon over St Brigids - it finished 7-20 to 1-1 in Coolyroe.

In Ballybricken, champions St Ailbes raced into a 2-4 to 0-3 lead and were 2-6 to 0-4 clear at half time.

But back came Ballylanders and three goals in the final quarter secured a draw for the south Limerick side; 2-10 to 3-7.

In the 3Dental Intermediate championship Oola had a 2-16 to 0-7 win over Knockainey 0-7 and Mungret St Pauls were 1-11 to 0-5 winners over Fr Caseys.

In 3Dental Junior A there were wins for Adare over Athea, 3-10 to 1-8 and Galtee Gaels over Groody Gaels; 4-14 to 2-4.

In the 3Dental Junior B; Monagea overcome St Senans 6-11 to 0-9, St Ailbes defeated Pallasgreen 2-13 to 1-8; Oola beat Gerald Griffins 2-12 to 1-7 and Fr Caseys had a 4-8 to 2-4 win over Ballylanders. 

The next round of games will be on the weekend of September 24-26.

